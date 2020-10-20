Sean Baugh, artistic director of the Turtle Creek Chorale, announced the chorus’ return performance has been canceled. Baugh said before making a decision, he polled the members and they agreed it was best to postpone or cancel.

“They were all for making the right decision, even though they’re aching to sing,” he said.

The chorale had been scheduled to perform of Friday and Saturday, Oct. 24 and 25, in a parking lot at the Statler Hotel in downtown Dallas.

Here is Baugh’s full statement:

Although it greatly saddens us, due to recent rising COVID cases in Dallas County, we have found it necessary to indefinitely postpone our upcoming “Turtles in the Park(-ing Lot)” concert. The recent decision by county officials to move back into the “red” (Stay Home – Stay Safe) risk level has made it necessary to reconsider our plans for a live performance at this time. Throughout the process for planning this event we have cautiously moved forward with an abundance of concern for the safety of our patrons and members, and now that the risk level has been increased we are certain the right thing to do is postpone. While we are still confident with the safety of our event, just as much as we were before the rise in cases, we do understand that holding a large public event during a “COVID Red” period would cause confusion and set a bad example for our community. We ACHE to sing again for you, and we will soon. We will examine options when cases are on the decline once again, and will notify you when there is a performance opportunity. Thank you for understanding, and for your continued support. Please don’t forget to wear your masks and lets end this pandemic so we can get back to making some beautiful music.

— David Taffet