Events have been cancelled right and left this year, thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But the folks at Black Tie Dinner knew they couldn’t just cancel the annual event and wait til next year; the Black Tie beneficiaries need the money BTD raises for them more than ever this year. And nobody really wanted one more Zoom happy hour.

So the Black Tie board members put their heads together and came up with Black Tie LIVE — a one-hour show broadcast live on WFAA Channel 8 yesterday (Sunday, Oct, 18), complete with an online auction that last a whole week. DVtv’s Brian Kennedy and Regina Lyn (who also happens to be a BTD board member, by the way) were on hand to give us all a behind the scenes peek at what it took to broadcast Black Tie LIVE. Watch the video below.