We have lost a legend and an LGBTQ icon for ages: Tina Turner has died at the age of 83.

The Queen of Rock-n-Roll “died peacefully … after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland,” according to a statement released by her spokesperson. “With her [death], the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

A post on Turner’s official Facebook page notes: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

Born Anna Mae Bullock on Nov. 26, 1939, Tina Turner first became famous as lead singer of The Ike & Tina Turner Revue, the band led by her then-husband, Ike Turner. With him she recorded songs like “River Deep — Mountain High,” “Proud Mary” and her tribute to her hometown, “Nutbush City Limits.”

Tina split from Ike in 1976 after years of abuse, as chronicled in the 1993 hit movie What’s Love Got to Do With It, and went on to become the legendary international superstar we know today, with hits like “What’s Love Got to Do With It?” “Simply the Best,” “Private Dancer,” “Better Be Good to Me” and many, many more.