Reports of an “active shooter” at NorthPark Mall earlier today turned out to be false, although police did respond and did arrest one person. Here’s the info from Dallas Police’s Public Information Office:

“Today, May 31, 2021, at approximately 1:27 p.m., off-duty Dallas officers were working part time at the NorthPark Mall when they were informed of an active shooter inside the mall. The officers responded to the food court area and came in contact with an adult male suspect who was using his skateboard to create a loud sound, which patrons took as gunfire. Upon further investigation, it was determined that no actual shots were fired, nor any injuries reported. The suspect was taken into custody without incident and transported to an area hospital for a medical evaluation.”