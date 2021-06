Organizers with Dallas Pride announced today (Tuesday, June 1) that the two Pride shows scheduled for Friday and Saturday nights at the Band Shell in Fair Park have been moved to the Fair Park Coliseum, 1438 Coliseum Drive, due to forecasts for inclement weather. Beyond the change of venue, the performances are expected to go on as planned.

Tickets for Pride start at $15 per night and are available only online HERE.

— Tammye Nash