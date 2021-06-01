Pride flags were raised this morning over Dallas Love Field and in front of Dallas Police Headquarters. Director of Aviation Mark Deubner noted that 5 million people who are expected to fly through Dallas Love Field during June will see the flag.

Police Chief Eddie Garcia raised the flag over DPD headquarters on Botham Jean Boulevard at noon where he said he was proud it will fly for the month.

Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Adam said Dallas is the only city in the country with an official city Pride flag. Last year, the flag flew over Dallas City Hall Plaza. In May, the city council voted unanimously to allow the flag to be flown over any city operated facility.

The flag will be raised over Dallas City Hall Plaza at 4 p.m. today (Monday, June 1).

— David Taffet