If you were wondering about the party breakdown on the vote to impeach Ken Paxton, here ya go.

Normally, there are 150 members of the Texas House. One seat is currently empty. Of those 149 state reps, 85 are Republicans and 64 are Democrats, a 57 percent-to-43 percent split. Of the 85 Republicans, 60 — or 71 percent — voted to impeach the (now, at-least-temporarily-former) attorney general. One Republican was “present, not voting,” and one was absent.

Some news outlets are reporting that there are some Republicans in the

Of the 64 Democrats, 61 voted to impeach; one — Harold V. Dutton Jr. of District 142 — was “present, not voting,” and two — Abel Herrera of District 34 and Shawn Nicole Thierry of District 146 — were absent.

Thierry, who claims to be an LGBTQ ally, voted with Republicans on HB 900 to ban books and on SB 14 to ban gender-affirming healthcare for transgender minors. Dutton, Herrero and Tracy King of District 80 also voted to ban gender-affirming healthcare.

Rather than list all the Republicans who voted to impeach, it will be easier to list those who did not: Cecil Bell Jr., District 23; Matt Schaefer, District 6; Brian Harrison, District 10; Travis Clardy, District 11; Steve Toth, District 15; Teresa Leo Watson, District 23; Ed Thompson, District 29, Geanie W. Morrison, District 30; Carolyn Harris, District 52; Charles “Doc” Anderson, District 56; Shelby Slawson, District 59; Carrie Isaac, District 73; Tom Craddick, District 82; John Smithee, District 86; Four Price, District 87; Nate Schatzline, District 93; Tony Tinderholt, District 94; Mark Dorazio, District 122; E. Sam Harless, District 126; Charles Cunningham, District 127; Dennis Paul, District 129; Mike Schofield, District 132, and Valoree Swanson, District 150.

Republican Richard Hayes was “present, not voting,” and Republican Tom Oliverson of District 130 was absent to attend a graduation.

Check out the complete list at the Texas Tribune website.

— Tammye Nash