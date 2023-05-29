President Joe Biden called the enactment of Uganda’s anti-homosexuality act “a tragic violation of human rights.”

Uganda has been threatening to pass this bill, dubbed the “kill the gays” law, for years.

Biden called for the law’s “immediate repeal.”

The president said no one should have to live in constant fear for their lifeand called the violence and discrimination wrong.

Since the introduction of the bill, reports of anti-LGBTQ violence have been on the rise and that includes against those just perceived to be LGBTQ and may not be.

He said the threat affects everyone living in Uganda including U.S. government personnel.

The U.S. is considering tougher steps, the president said, including sanctions and restriction of entry into the U.S. for anyone involved in human rights abuses. Full text is below.

— David Taffet