Brad Pritchett is striking out on his own, podcastically speaking. Watch every Wednesday for the new episode of “The Good, The Brad and the Ugly,” starting today with Episode One. On Brad’s debut episode, he goes full-life-circle by inviting the popular radio voice he grew up listening to every morning to chat about her career, the podcast hosting world and life tips … like how to fight fairly and sing rock opera.

Brad and Kellie Rasberry Evans chat about their friendship, embarrassing moments and someone on the show hurls…just wait for it (ew!).

Listen to “New Show, Who Dis?” on Spreaker.