Tickets for the Turtle Creek Chorale’s first big concert “Broadway’s Back, Baby” are on sale at TurtleCreekChorale.com. As the world’s favorite theater district powers back up this fall, Dallasites can celebrate the wonder of musical theater and choral performance with the city’s largest fully vaccinated choir performing Broadway hits.

Enjoy music from Aladdin, Les Mis, Hamilton and more.

The is the chorus’ first Broadway concert in more than a decade. It will be performed on Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 10 at 2:30 p.m. at SMU’s McFarlin Auditorium.

Two Dallas natives will join the chorale in the two performances. Carter High School alum Major Attaway performed more than 1,500 times on Broadway as Genie in Disney’s Aladdin. Patty Breckenridge is best known for her work at WaterTower Theater including her role as Donna in Mamma Mia!

Tickets are $35-$85 and go on sale Sept. 1.

— David Taffet