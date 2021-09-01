A little more than a year ago, DVtv’s very own Brad Pritchett teamed up with his longtime friend Ryan Brockington to start a new — very gay — podcast called “BFFU” (Best Friends Forever University). The two chatted each week about their personal lives and issues they were dealing with, but they also discussed hot topics of the day, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, Britney Spears’ ongoing legal drama, LGBTQ TV, pronouns, marriage equality, adoption and so much more.

They welcomed special guests on occasion, like singer/actor Todrick Hall, Bobby Berk and Antoni Porowski from Queer Eye, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi from Jersey Shore, Olympic ice skater Adam Rippon, Michelle Visage from RuPaul’s Drag Race, Dear Evan Hansen/Lala Land/The Greatest Showman songwriter Benj Pasek and more.

And we here at Dallas Voice and DallasVoice.com were glad we had to chance to house the podcast each week here on our website.

Now, though, Brad is striking out on his own. That’s right, last week’s episode of BFFU was the last. But don’t despair, because today — Wednesday, Sept. 1 — DallasVoice.com gets to help debut Brad’s new show, “The Good, The Brad and the Ugly”!

Each week, Brad will unpack life’s baggage of ups, downs and all-arounds. From mindless topics of pop culture to inspirational learning moments — the filters are off and the fun is on! Combine Brad’s spirit of LGBTQ inclusivity, celebrity guests and a pinch of required sass and it’s a recipe for the podcast world’s next favorite addiction.

“In a world full of doom and gloom, my goal is to bring a dose of weekly laughter, positive energy and uplifting educational moments to my listeners,” Pritchett declared. “Building off the success of BFFU, I’m hopeful this new solo show will continue to inspire audiences to live their most authentic life while unapologetically having a blast during the process!”

Watch the Dallas Voice blog — InstanTEA — for the very first episode, posting later today and featuring radio star Kellie Rasberry, and then come back each Wednesday from now on to get the latest installment of the show.

You can also find it here at Apple Podcast and here at Spotify.

“The Good, The Brad and the Ugly” is presented by YEA Networks, a High 5 Media company that creates, produces and syndicates radio, television and digital content, including podcasts “Foodgod,” “Weekly Dose of B.S.” and “Logically Irrational.” Visit YeaNetworks.com for more info.

— Tammye Nash