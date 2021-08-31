During its regular session, the Texas Legislature passed and Gov. Greg Abbott signed 666 new laws that come into effect on Sept. 1. And news organizations around the state have checked and double checked and the number is right. The Texas grid wasn’t addressed. The pandemic was only mentioned in laws that prevent people from being protected. Voting rights were attacked, but not legislated against during the regular session. But here are some of the problems that were solved:

Churches can’t be closed:

Here’s the Legislature’s answer to the pandemic. Churches will be exempt from any future executive orders. During the pandemic, responsible churches protected their members by closing and then limiting the number of people who returned at any one time. Sabbath services at churches that defied closing orders became super-spreader events.

Constitutional carry:

Texans 21 and older may carry handguns without training or a license as long as they aren’t convicted felons or otherwise prevents from doing so.

Abortion:

Abortion is banned at six weeks of pregnancy. Private individuals can sue abortion providers who conduct an abortion after detection of a heartbeat. Abortion would be outlawed in Texas 30 days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. The state won’t be enforcing this law. The threat of lawsuits from anyone opposing abortion will.

History:

Discussing the history of slavery and racism in an open and honest way will become illegal in Texas schools.

National anthem:

Among the state’s biggest problems was Mark Cuban not playing the national anthem before a few Mavericks games. No one even noticed for a month. Then someone did and the Legislature rushed in to solved that major problem. Professional sports teams with any state funding will be required to play the Star Spangled Banner when playing in Texas.

Active shooter alert:

While doing nothing about gun violence, the Legislature passed a law that everyone in the vicinity of an active shooter will be alerted.

Beer and wine sales:

Not only can churches remain open, but so can beer and wine stores. Sunday sales of beer and wine will begin at 10 a.m. rather than noon except on New Years, Thanksgiving (which is always on a Thursday so who knows what the problem is there) and Christmas, because, you know, Jesus.

Criminalizing homelessness:

Camping in unapproved public areas will be illegal and will carry a fine of $500. Cities can’t opt out of the ban and Abbott mostly wanted this law so he can use state police to enforce this ban in Austin.

No reducing police budgets:

Cities of more than 250,000 will have sales tax revenue reduced if they reduce their police budgets. No city in Texas has actually done this, but in Dallas, for example, Chief Eddie Garcia has allocated some of his budget for specially trained personnel to go on mental health calls. No word on whether the city will be punished for allowing police to do police work and mental health specialists to do theirs. And certain budget areas have been increased — like for 911 officers — not because of this new legislation, but because we need them.

But wait, there are a few laws that may do some good:

Choke holds:

Police are now barred from using unnecessary choke holds or using excessive force. What’s considered excessive force by one department may not be the same as what another department calls excessive force.

Body cams:

Police will be required to keep their body cams on during investigations. Apparently, some police departments had their officers wear body cams just as ornaments.

SNAP:

The application process for food assistance programs will be streamlined.

Medical marijuana:

People with PTSD or cancer will have access to some THC products for medical purposes.

And no anti-trans bills passed during the regular session.

— David Taffet