A couple of years ago in the height of the pandemic, arts presenter TITAS made a bold move by offering local drag queens a stage to perform when they had few options to do so. It was a major success not only for audiences, but for the queens themselves. This Tuesdays, TITAS is going to do it all over again.

TITAS/UNFILTERED, the more edgy side of TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND, teams up again with local queens for the Rose Room on Tour: Drag Disco Show at the Winspear Opera House.

Emceed by Cassie Nova, the cast for this show includes Ra’Jah O’Hara, Chevelle Brooks, Glam Davenport, Jenna Sky, Josephine O’Hara Davenport, Kelexis Davenport, Layla Larue and Sasha Andrews. Come on — it’s like the drag version of Coachella only inside and with air conditioning.

There are only two mandates for Tuesday’s Drag Disco Show though: Masks will be required and irreverent fun is a must.

Tickets and more information are available here.

Full disclosure: Dallas Voice is a presenting partner of this show.

– Rich Lopez