ShrevePride, an organization from Shreveport, Louisiana originally known as Shreveport Qprom, is a group that programs events across its city for LGBTQ “community members young and old to find support, social engagement and much more.” The group announce three upcoming events.

Field Gay will be held on June 4.

This fun, outdoor, intramural sports event is designed to foster community and teamwork. Kick off Pride Month the ShrevePride way at A.C. Steere Park, 4009 Youree Dr, Shreveport.

Shreveport Q-Prom takes place on June 25.

After two long years of global pandemic, ShrevePride’s flagship event is back. The prom will be held at The Supper Club, 610 Commerce St, Shreveport. Tickets available here.

And this fall, ShrevePride presents QUEST: Music & Arts Fest. Music line-up to be announced and tickets on sale before the October event. Visit ShrevePride for more information.

— David Taffet