Dallas Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person found dead March 9 in a creek near the 6700 block of Skillman Street, just east of Abrams Road. Dallas Voice has received information that this person might have frequented some of the bars in the Oak Lawn area.

Dallas Police described the individual as white male, approximately 5-feet, 11-inches tall, weight between 165-175 pounds and with reddish-brown hair. The person who wrote Dallas Voice, however, said they believed the unknown individual may have been transgender or nonbinary.

The deceased individual had a tattoo on their left inner forearm, “and was wearing a blue “Lapis” style necklace along with a yellow and black “Tiger Eye” style ring” on his their hand, police said. An image of the tattoo are below

Anyone with any information should contact Detective Boz Rojas Homicide Unit at 214-681-1786 or Boz.Rojas@dallascityhall.com.

— Tammye Nash