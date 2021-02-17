With temperatures dipping into the single digits — evens below 0 in some places — and more snow and freezing rain on the way, lots of North Texans are feeling the brunt of this record-breaking winter storm. Thousands are without electricity, and many have been since early Monday morning. And no electricity means no heat. And that means frozen water pipes, which all too often become broken water pipes. And that appears to be what has happened at Sue Ellen’s, on Throckmorton near the Cedar Springs intersection.

This video comes to Dallas Voice from Lee Daugherty, via Tanner Roberts. Tanner said he had contacted a member of Caven Enterprises management. Hopefully they will be able to get the leak under control and there is not too much damage to the club.