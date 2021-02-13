Management at Cedar Springs Tap House, 4123 Cedar Springs Road, is looking for anyone who might have information regarding an attempted break-in at the store last week.

Restaurant manager Tanner Roberts said that someone tried to pry open a back door to the restaurant, located in the 4123 Cedar Springs retail parking garage between 6 and 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6. They were not able to get into the restaurant but did cause extensive damage to the door, as seen in the photo above.

Roberts asked that anyone with information on the attempted break-in call him at 214-377-7446.

— Tammye Nash