One of the windows at Out of the Closet, a thrift store at 3920 Cedar Springs Road whose sales benefits AIDS Healthcare Foundation, was broken out earlier today. Owners had been notified, and, by about 8:30, the broken window was being repaired.

We have heard no word yet on how or why the window was broken, even though some commenters on social media were suggesting the window was broken by a homeless person looking for somewhere to shelter from the mind-numbing cold as a record-breaking cold spell that left millions without power continued to grip not just North Texas but the rest of the state as well.

— Tammye Nash