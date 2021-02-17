I got to my office this morning and was delighted to find an email from Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who’s always concerned about the truly important issues. You know, things like keeping trans kids from peeing. Here’s his concern this morning:

Last week Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban, made a shocking announcement that he would no longer be playing the national anthem at home games. While the team was playing without fans in the arena, no one noticed, but as they began to let a few fans in, the absence of the anthem was obvious. Cuban’s decision was a slap in the face to every American and an embarrassment to Texas. In this time when so many things divide us, sports are one thing that bring us together — right, left, black, white and brown. Cancelling the National Anthem drives a wedge in an already divisive time.

Yes, you may have no electricity or water, but Mark Cuban isn’t playing the national anthem. Oh, and I’m in the office keeping warm. Yes, it’s a delightful 58 degrees in here. But if Mark Cuban would just play the national anthem, things would be fine. And about the anthem, actually no one noticed. Mark Cuban was on the news announcing that they dropped the anthem and no one — not one complaint from anyone — no one noticed.

— David Taffet