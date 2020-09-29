Hey nerds! Now it’s time to talk all things Xbox, with the launch details of the new Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X devices.

First, we cannot ignore the complete and utter failure of this pre-order launch, mostly a result of the horrible naming convention Xbox has continued to use. On Sept. 22, the pre-orders started fast and furious. Sadly, many people ended up ordering the existing Xbox One X and not pre-ordering the new Series X.

So use caution when buying and make sure you are ordering what you think you are ordering. For perspective, at one point Amazon was reporting a 747 percent increase in sales of the older version. Buyer beware.

All that aside, let’s take a look at what you get in Xbox’s two newest offerings:

Xbox Series S

• CPU: 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.6GHz (3.4GHz with SMT enabled)

• GPU: AMD RDNA 2 GPU, 20 compute units @ 1.565GHz

• GPU power: 4 TFLOPS

• System on a Chip (SoC): Custom 7nm Enhanced SoC

• RAM: 10GB GDDR6 (8GB @ 224GB/s, 2GB @ 56GB/s)

• Performance target: 1440p @ 60fps, up to 120fps

• Storage: 512GB PCIe Gen 4 NVME SSD (2.4GB/sec uncompressed, 4.8GB/s compressed)

• Expandable storage: 1TB Expansion Card (matches same spec as internal)

• Backward Compatible: Thousands of digital Xbox One and Xbox 360 games available at launch.

• Disc Drive: Digital Only

• Display out: HDMI 2.1

• Performance Target: 1440p gaming at 60fps – up to 120fps supported

Xbox Series X

• CPU: 8x Zen 2 Cores at 3.8GHz (3.6GHz with SMT)

• GPU: AMD RDNA 2GPU 52 CUs at 1.825GHz

• GPU Power: 12.15 TFLOPS

• System on a Chip (SoC): Custom 7mm Enhanced SoC

• Ram: 16GB GDDR6 RAM, 10GB @560 GB/S, 6GB @ 336 GB/s

• Performance Target: 4K @ 60fps, Up to 120fps

• Internal Storage: 1TB Custom NVMe SSD, 2.4GB/s (Raw), 4.8GB/s (Compressed)

• Expandable Storage: 1TB Expansion Card

• Backward Compatible: Thousands of Xbox One and Xbox 360 available at launch.

• Disc Drive: 4K UHD Blu-ray

• Display Out: HDMI 2.1

The release date for both new versions of the Xbox is Nov. 10. Xbox Series S will retail for $299, and the Series X will release at $499.