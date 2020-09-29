While claiming a large number of LGBTQ people support his father’s re-election campaign, Eric Trump — the third child and second son of Donald Trump Jr. and the ULTIMATE middle child — this week suggested that he his gay himself. And a large chunk of the LGBTQ community quickly responded with a heart “No, thank you.”

This morning (Tuesday, Sept. 29) on Fox & Friends, co-host Ainsley Earhard asked Eric Trump about “secret voters” who were planning to vote for his father but “might not be admitting it.” Eric Trump responded, “Ainsley that person’s there, I’m telling you I see it every day. The LGBT community, they are incredible. You should see how they come out for my father, every single day. I’m part of that community and we love the man. Thank you for protecting our neighborhood, thank you for protecting our cities.”

Taken at face value, his response is clear: Eric Trump said he is a member of the LGBTQ community.

But given that Eric Trump is as two-faced as the rest of his family, you can’t take anything he says at face value. And the fact that he has been married since 2014 to Lara Trump, with whom he has two children, added to the fact that no one has ever before suggested he might be gay equals yet another poorly-worded statement by a Trump rather than a coming out moment. Eric was probably just “quoting” some anonymous, Trump-loving gay person rather than speaking for himself.

Either way, several folks definitely in the LGBTQ community took to social media pretty quickly to make their feelings known about the possibility that Eric Trump was, indeed, coming out. Journalist Erica Lenti wrote on Twitter, “We, the gay committee, have had an emergency meeting, and we have rejected Eric Trump’s application.” Bobby Lewis of Media Matters wrote, “Eric Trump coming out is not the birthday gift this homosexual wanted.” And gay former Utah state Sen. Jim Debakis questioned whether it might be “some kind of weird new aversion therapy.”

But actor and writer Michael Cyril Creighton probably came closest to the truth with his tweet on the subject: “I don’t think Eric Trump came out as gay. I think he came out as someone who doesn’t know how to structure a sentence.”

— Tammye Nash