COVID-19 claimed another cultural victim this week as Caven Enterprises announced that the annual Halloween Block Party on the Cedar Springs Strip is officially cancelled.

“Due to the current status of COVID-19, we are sad to inform everyone that the annual 2020 Halloween Street Party has been cancelled,” the company said in a post on PartyAtTheBlock.com. “We look forward to seeing everyone back next year for the 2021 Halloween festivities!”

Watch for Dallas Voice’s virtual Halloween party, “Ghouls Night Out,” featuring host Jenna Skyy along with a slew of ghoulish celebrities, both local and national, plus performances by some of your favorite entertainers, streaming on Oct. 30. Watch DallasVoice.com and the weekly Dallas Voice newspaper for details.

— Tammye Nash