The Texas Republican Party has fired ex-gay Dallas resident Kevin Whitt. On Nov. 20, 2020, he was hired by the Republican Party to be a field organizer, according to the Texas Tribune. Yes, the election was over, so we’re not sure what he was hired to organize.

In 2019, Whitt organized the protest against Drag Queen Story Hour at the Grauwyler branch library in Dallas. You remember that protest when they showed up at the wrong library on the wrong day. Obviously not the most talented field organizer.

Whitt is seen in a video recorded in D.C. speaking to, well, no one, claiming to be an ex-transgender, ex-drag queen, ex-prostitute who had been the victim of sexual abuse as a child. He claims he wasn’t the victim of a reparative therapy scam. Just got invited to church and got saved. Here’s the video:

What was he doing in D.C.? Why taking part in the insurrection at the Capitol. Although he was on the steps, he isn’t accused of being among those who broke into the building.

While in D.C., he visited the pizzeria that’s known for the Pizzagate conspiracy that alleged Democrats were running a child sex-trafficking ring out of the restaurant. In the pizzeria, he was shouting at employees that they were pedophiles and refused to leave when asked.

Texas Tribune reports that Whitt said of his firing, the Republican Party is “canceling conservatives, obviously.”

In the video, he claims to have had “probably 50,000 sexual partners.” Well, we are impressed. We imagine that’s slowed down, though since coming out as straight.

— David Taffet