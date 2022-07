The newly-created DE&I Grant Committee at the TEGNA Foundation, sponsored by the media company TEGNA Inc., has put out a call for proposals for LGBTQ-focused grant proposals.

Eligible programs will support LGBTQ youth, LGBTQ adults, and/or LGBTQ community outreach and education.

Applicants should send proposals and supporting documents in one combined PDF document to foundation@tegna.com by Friday, Aug. 12. Please see the foundation’s website for more information.

— Tammye Nash