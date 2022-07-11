Prepare to get “Fancy” this fall, y’all.

Today, Reba McEntire announced her new fall arena tour Reba: Live in Concert which kicks off Oct. 13 in Lafayette, LA. The 17-city tour presented by Live Nation will feature guest artist Terri Clark as the show’s opener. Among those tour dates includes three stops in Texas.

“I can’t wait to see everyone out on the road again this fall,” McEntire said in Monday’s announcement. “We had so much fun in the spring and I’m ready to get back out there with my buddy Terri Clark.”

Reba: Live in Concert tour will play the following Lone Star State dates: Oct. 14, Dickies Arena in Fort Worth; Oct 28, Moody Center in Austin; Oct. 29, AmericanBank Center in Corpus Christi.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday. A special fan presale begins 10 a.m. Tuesday for those who sign up for her email list here. Fans must be signed up by 11:59 p.m. CT on Monday to receive the presale code. The presale code will be emailed out on Tuesday morning prior to the presale.

For tickets and additional information, click here.

– Rich Lopez