Tasty Notes is a roundup of food and restaurant news including specials, local food news, dining events and more around the area.

The Anchor Bar Restaurant debuts with two Dallas locations to open early 2023

Vandelay Hospitality Group, the company behind Hudson House, D.L. Mack’s and Drake’s Hollywood adds a new concept, The Anchor Bar, to its roster slated to open early next year. The Anchor Bar brings timeless American-styled approach to its brands in a sushi-forward, cocktail driven concept.

The Anchor Bar, a full-service restaurant and raw bar, is set to open on Knox Street in early 2023 with the second location set to open in Preston Hollow later that year.

With its yacht club vibe, The Anchor Bar will emphasize a seafood-heavy menu highlighting Vandelay’s famous oysters as well as the all-new offering of hand-cut maki sushi. The Anchor Bar on Knox will be located at 3130 Knox Street and The Anchor Bar in Preston Hollow will be located at 10720 Preston Road.

The Anchor Bar’s first location is set to open in a 2,400 square foot space in the vibrant hub of Knox Street. The interior comes with a chic new look featuring bright walls textured with wood elements and suspended greenery surrounding 40 seats in the dining room, 30 seats on the patio and 14 seats at the bar. The nostalgic vibe Vandelay properties are known for is still intact with yacht-inspired decor elements such as portholes, mahogany paneled bars, caramel leather booths and brass accents throughout. The second location at Preston Hollow will encompass 6,082 square feet, allowing 159 seats in the dining room and 20 at the bar.

Menu starters include shareables such as Vandelay’s beloved Oyster Programme, while adding some inspiration from west coast cuisine, such as the Little Sesame Salad, with dressed kale and a peanut vinaigrette and the grilled California artichokes, sourced from farms in Sonoma County.

The Anchor Bar’s sushi menu, an all-new offering from Vandelay, features sushi favorites such as the Rainbow Roll, Spicy Tuna Roll, and Pressed Toro Roll. More unique sushi offerings include the Coconut Shrimp Roll and the Crispy Rice, a fried rice patty topped with your choice of spicy salmon, truffle tuna, or blue crab. For guests on the go, sushi orders will be packed in Vandelay’s own twist on the bento box.

Entrees include Vandelay’s famous cheeseburger and the Anchor Bar Filet, a center-cut tenderloin served with sesame salad, as well as seared diver scallops with a tarragon vinaigrette salad and roasted beets, and a miso-glazed Arctic char.

The Anchor Bar’s drink menu and wine list will feature an entire section devoted to the “World’s Coldest Martinis” with nine different takes on the classic cocktail including an Espresso Martini, a fusion of top-shelf vodka and almond espresso, and the Lemon Drop Martini, made with lemon vodka, lemon juice and fresh zest.

Bartenders are specially trained to shake until optimal frost temperature is reached before serving; if it doesn’t frost the glass, it doesn’t go out! Other cocktails include the famed Frozen Bellini (also served at sister concepts Hudson House and D.L. Mack’s), and the Lovers Mule, a mix of cucumber vodka, fresh lime and ginger beer.

For updates on the restaurant openings, click here.

Half Shells Plano to move to neighboring space in The Shops at Legacy

Half Shells has been a mainstay in The Shops at Legacy in Plano for 20 years. While it will remain in the shopping center it will now be a few doors down from its original location. The neighborhood seafood joint is taking the place of the former Taco Diner. The new space is slightly larger and comes with a large patio. The restaurant is expected to open in its new digs for lunch on Wednesday, June 8.

“We are very excited about the new look and feel that we are rolling out at our new space. It’s brighter with more natural light and coastal colors, and the first thing that Customers will see as they walk in is a prominent oyster bar,” CEO and co-founder Bill Bayne said in a press release. “It will be a very welcoming neighborhood seafood joint.”

The restaurant’s décor is done in blues and greens, and there is an original seafood-inspired mural on the wall by local artist Nataliya Plambeck.

Half Shells will celebrate its move with live music by Burning Hour on today from 6-9 p.m.

New “anti-seltzer” introduced in Dallas

The new wine-based seltzer, Cliché, is entering the market and lucky for us, it’s being introduced first in Dallas, as well as Houston, and Austin – just in time for summer.

This news comes from renowned Napa winemakers Dave Phinney (creator of the wine brands The Prisoner, Orin Swift and Locations) and Joe Wagner (creator of the wine brands Belle Glos, Meiomi and Quilt). The two have come together to develop a seltzer “with no shame.”

With Cliché, Phinney and Wagner set out to develop a better-tasting, luxury hard seltzer that pays homage to their grape growing heritage and winemaking expertise. They both also agree that the world doesn’t need another seltzer, so the two deem Cliché as the perfect anti-seltzer for all occasions, even those when you wouldn’t normally reach for a seltzer.

Unlike the other malt-based seltzers, Cliché features California white wine, sparkling water, and meticulously-sourced natural flavors inspired by “fond memories of family history and early palate defining flavors.” Cliché is available in two flavors: lemon with blueberry and Mirabelle plum and hibiscus.

The drink can be purchased locally at Total Wine & More, HEB Central Market and Eatzi’s and is avaialble at select hotels, bars and restaurants.

Father’s Day announcements

Tacos for Daddy

Inspired by his father, Chef DeLeon has a passion for creating unique dishes and beverages by hand and incorporating authentic ingredients. This Father’s Day, take the dad in your life for next-level tacos at Mi Dia From Scratch in downtown Grapevine.

On June 19, taste Chef DeLeon’s Norteno Tacos, made with chefs cut 28-day aged skirt wood grilled on house made flour tortillas, topped with fried queso panela, frijoles, avocado puree, micro cilantro and served with baja red sauce, Oaxacan black beans, and poblano rice. Only available at their Grapevine location, the Norteno Tacos will tell you its momentous story with each bite.

III Forks celebrates Father’s Day with a ribeye special

Celebrate dad this Father’s Day at this Frisco steakhouse. The restaurant is offering a special for dads on June 19 – $29 boneless ribeye. The steak is served with whipped potatoes, sugar snap peas, off-the-cob cream corn, ripe tomatoes and spring onions. The special is good for dine-in only at the restaurant.

Menu news

New summer menu items at Open Palette

Open Palette, Sheraton Dallas Hotel’s signature restaurant and bar in Downtown Dallas, introduces new dinner menu items featuring seasonal favorites that implement summer flavors. New dishes include appetizers, salads, entrees and desserts. The restaurant offers modern American cuisine and serves its dinner menu from 4-10 p.m. . Reservations can be made here.

To Be Shared Seasonal Toast – pepper pecan jam, picked strawberries, greens, vanilla whipped ricotta, prosciutto, radishes Pork Belly – pickled blueberries, whipped citrus cream, fresh sumac, pictured

Greens & Such Strawberry Rhubarb salad – whipped goat cheese, pickled strawberries, frisee, cucumber ribbons, seaweed salad Watermelon Panzanella salad – feta, cornbread croutons, arugula, watermelon, pickled red onion

Mains Pea Citrus Risotto – shiitake mushrooms, peas, parmesan Shrimp & Grits – smoked gouda grits, andouille sausage, tomatoes, soy brown butter Chicken – corn succotash, pork lardons, corn puree, white bbq Salmon – tomato romesco, eggplant yogurt

Desserts Apricot Cheesecake – brown butter streusel, apricot fluid gel, roasted pecan ice cream Citrus Panna Cotta – candied orange pistachio, blackberry fluid gel Summer Mousse – valrhona chocolate, strawberry basil, passion-banana Sorbet



Mi Dia from Scratch’s Margarita of the Month

Taking full inspiration of the bright flavors of summer, Mi Dia From Scratch releases its margarita of the month for June. “My Texas Peach,” is a refreshing summer cocktail made with premium spirits and fresh garnishes. This margarita is made with fresh Texas yellow peaches, Socorro Blanco Tequila, Elderflower Liqueur, lime, and house agave nectar. The drink is available throughout the month.

Meal Plans:

June 16: Third Thursday Cocktail Class, 5:30 p.m. at Neighborhood Goods.

June 18: McKinney Craft Beer Walk, noon in downtown McKinney.

July 9: McKinney Margarita Stroll, 11 a.m. in downtown McKinney.

– compiled by Rich Lopez