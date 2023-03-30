On Wednesday, the James Beard Foundation announced its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Award nominees, Leadership Award winners, and Humanitarian of the Year and Lifetime Achievement honorees. The award recipients will be presented in June. The nominees were announced during a live ceremony in Nashville.

“The James Beard Awards celebrate outstanding achievement and exceptional culinary talent, as well as all those doing incredible work on behalf of our communities and wider food system. This year’s nominees, winners, and honorees are inspiring exemplars of that,” said Clare Reichenbach, CEO, James Beard Foundation. “We congratulate all those recognized today and look forward to celebrating them at another exciting Awards Weekend in Chicago this June.”

We got a hint of these back in January when the foundation named its semifinalists leading up to today’s announcement. The full list of nominees, winners, and honorees can be found here.

Glad to see a community favorite was among the nominees. Restaurant Beatrice in Oak Cliff was nominated for Best New Restaurant. The award is given to an establishment that opened “between January 1 through September 30, 2022, that already demonstrates excellence in cuisine, atmosphere, hospitality, and operations, while contributing positively to its broader community, and seems likely to make a significant impact in years to come. Those establishments that have opened after September 30, 2022, can be considered for the 2024 awards.”

Chef Michelle Carpenter and her team are up against nine other eateries across the country including two Texas restaurants. Along with Restaurant Beatrice, Don Artemio Mexican Heritage in Fort Worth and Tatemó in Houston are also vying for the same award.

Texas made a good showing across the board. Here are other Lone Star nominees up for a JBF award:

Lucia in Dallas is up for Outstanding Restaurant. This award recognizes a restaurant that demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, hospitality and operations.

La Casita Bakeshop in Richardson and Kuluntu Bakery in Dallas are up for Outstanding Bakery, a new category this year that recognizes a baker of breads, pastries, or desserts.

Houston’s Nancy’s Hustle is up for Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program which is awarded to a dining establishment that demonstrates exceptional care and skill in the pairing of wine and other beverages with food.

Las Ramblas in Brownsville is among the nominees for Outstanding Bar which gives focus to excellence in curating a selection or in the preparation of drinks, along with outstanding atmosphere, hospitality, and operations.

Texas is categorized as a region and the five up for Best Chef include Reyna Duong, Sandwich Hag, Dallas; Benchawan Jabthong Painter, Street to Kitchen, Houston; Emiliano Marentes, ELEMI, El Paso; John Russ, Clementine, San Antonio and Ernest Servantes and David Kirkland, Burnt Bean Co., Seguin.

“It’s always moving to hear from those in the industry about how the Awards remain meaningful and important for so many,” said Dawn Padmore, VP of Awards, James Beard Foundation. “Congratulations to the nominees, winners, and honorees, and a special thanks to our committees and judges for their hard work.”

Award recipients will be honored at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on June 5 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

–Rich Lopez