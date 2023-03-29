A coalition of LGBTQ media groups and companies announced this moth that they are teaming up to fight back against harmful political and media narratives about drag performers and trans people. The Drag Isn’t Dangerous campaign aims to raise awareness and funds for LGBTQ causes and organizations that support drag and trans performers, especially in areas that are under attack.

Led by Producer Entertainment Group (PEG), GLAAD, Q.Digital, OUTtv, Five Senses Reeling, Trixie Cosmetics, SERV Vodka, the campaign will kick off with a social media and digital awareness campaign. The campaign’s website offers resources and information on how to support local drag performers and LGBTQ causes.

“In a time when bans and attacks on the LGBTQ community continue to escalate, it is more crucial than ever to remind the world that drag is art, drag is inspiring, and the politicians spreading lies about drag are only seeking cheap political points. Not only do our beloved drag performers have to be protected, they should also be celebrated,” Anthony Allen Ramos, GLAAD Vice President of Communications and Talent, said in a press release.

The campaign’s centerpiece is a one-night-only telethon on May 7 held virtually here. The event will be hosted by a long roster of drag performers and celebrities and will feature a mix of live and pre-taped performances, appearances, and testimonials from drag performers, LGBTQ entertainers and straight celebrity allies.

“As the proud son of an openly gay pioneering father and as a longtime television, film and theater producer, I am outraged that my LGBTQ colleagues and friends are still having to fight for equal rights in 2023,” Matt Weaver said in the release. Weaver is the executive producer of projects like Rock of Ages and the upcoming Drag The Musical and is co-executive producing the telethon. “It is an honor to join this distinguished group of organizations in doing something about it.”

Initial confirmed talent includes Alaska, BeBe Zahara Benet, Bob The Drag Queen, Brandon Stansell, Darienne Lake, Desmond Is Amazing, Divina De Campo, Eureka O’Hara, Frankie Grande, Ginger Minj, Jackie Beat, Jiggly Caliente, Jinkx Monsoon, Jujubee, Justin Martindale, Katya, Kerri Colby, Laganja Estranja, Manila Luzon, Miz Cracker, Monét X Change, Nina West, Peppermint, Salina EsTitties, Sherry Vine, Trinity The Tuck and Trixie Mattel. More names are expected to be announced.

All net proceeds from the event will be divided among approved charities that support LGBTQ causes and drag performers in need, especially in states where they face discrimination and bans. None of the performers or organizers are taking fees for their work on the campaign.

