Tasty Notes is a roundup of food and restaurant news including specials, local food news, dining events and more around the area.

El Chingon drag brunches and Pride shots to benefit local LGBTQ+ nonprofit

El Chingon, Fort Worth’s “Bad Ass Mexican” restaurant will ring in Pride Month in June with its “Party with the Queens” reverse drag brunches every Wednesday throughout June with show-stopping performances by local queens. The restaurant will also offer a specialty Pride shot or drink throughout the month with a portion of proceeds going to support LGBTQ+ nonprofit, Gay for Good’s Dallas-Fort Worth chapter.

Starting at 8:30 p.m., guests may indulge in El Chingon’s bottomless mimosas and a food item of choice on the restaurant’s brunch menu, including its signature chilaquiles, omelets, Menudo, various breakfast burritos and more.

In honor of the celebration, the local hotspot will also offer a limited-edition Prideapple shot or cocktail made with coconut rum shaken with orange and pineapple juice, layered with grenadine and blue carousel, priced at $11. The Prideapple cocktail can be made “bad ass” style: served in a goblet with a Tajín rim, Dulces Tipicos Jabalina Xtreme candy straw and a paleta, for an additional $8.

At 10 p.m., the nightlife hotspot will begin its “Party with the Queens” performances in La Chingona, El Chingon’s semi-private event space. Hosted by Adecia Lush, the reverse brunch has featured dynamic performances from local drag queens including Tension, Leytii Kage and Madison ThaKhid, with music by DJ Yuna. Tickets for the reverse drag brunches start at $40 and are available for purchase at here.

Gay for Good’s Dallas-Fort Worth chapter mobilizes LGBTQ+ and ally volunteers to promote diversity, foster inclusion and strengthen ties to the broader Dallas Fort-Worth community. The organization facilitates welcoming, inclusive service projects in support of a wide range of causes throughout Dallas Fort-Worth and surrounding areas.

For Memorial Day, El Chingon will cheers to the red, white and blue with a parrillada and beer tower special, available exclusively on Monday.

El Chingon will offer the Parrillada Chingon, featuring carnitas, grilled skirt steak, grilled chicken breast, shrimp served with peppers, queso fundido and guacamole all day on Monday. The Parrillada Chingon serves two to four people and is paired with a Dos Equis beer tower, priced at $70 together. All active-duty military and veterans with a valid ID can also enjoy 10 percent off with El Chingon’s year-round military discount.

Guests can also enjoy one of El Chingon’s signature cocktails priced at $11 each, including the Zapata, made with Illegal mezcal, fresh lime, house-made almond orgeat and R&D smoked bitters; and the Madero made with Tres Agaves tequila, house-made watermelon cordial, lime and tajin. All of El Chingon’s cocktails can be made “bad ass” style: served in a goblet with a Tajín rim, Dulces Tipicos Jabalina Xtreme candy straw and a paleta, for an additional $8.

Support the troops with Shiner Beer

Shiner is making it easy to support our troops just with the purchase of beer. Since 2011, Shiner’s Toast Our Troops program has raised more than $1.6 million for the Boot Campaign and this year, from May 1 to July 31, Shiner will continue to donate a portion of sales from specially marked Shiner Bock and Shiner Light Blonde cans.

Shiner fans can also purchase a Toast Our Troops variety pack, on shelves nationally now and a perfect addition to the Memorial Day weekend.

Opening soon

Coupes Champagne Bar is coming soon to Dallas

Coupes was founded by champagne enthusiasts looking to share their love of wine and bring this elegant new concept to Dallas. \

“With over 15 champagnes and sparkling wines by the glass and 50 labels by the bottle in our wine cellar, we are looking forward to connecting with the Dallas community to explore the beauty and culture behind champagne,” Coupes leadership shared in a press release.

Working with local Dallas design firm Coeval Studio, Coupes will be serving up sophisticated décor in a classically designed setting. The newly designed space will encourage guests to take a seat and grab a glass.

From Coupes:

The curated champagne-forward bar is a sparkling place to indulge all the senses. Whether toasting to an exciting promotion at work, or just to catch up with girlfriends at the end of the week, Coupes raises a glass to every celebration, big and small. With sensual, sophisticated French flair, influenced by the local Texan spirit, guests can enjoy a variety of sparkling and non-sparkling wines, craft cocktails, and light Parisian-inspired bites to complement the experience.

The new champagne-driven bar concept is coming to the Shops at Highland Park in Dallas late summer 2022.

Curry Up Now to open first DFW location

Curry Up Now, a California-based franchise, will debut in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex this summer, bringing award-winning Indian fast-casual restaurant chain to the Grandscape in The Colony. The restaurant will feature a large dining room, a dog-friendly outdoor patio and a globally inspired craft cocktail bar, Mortar and Pestle, serving specialty cocktails, wines and local microbrews.

“We are incredibly excited to bring Curry Up Now to the DFW area,” Veer Modi, the Grandscape franchisee, said in a press release. “Our location is across from The Stage at Grandscape, which makes for the perfect spot to enjoy dinner and drinks before or after events. Our menu isn’t your typical Indian fare, we capture a unique blend of traditional Indian and street foods that provide a fun and memorable dining experience. We will definitely be your new favorite happy hour or date night choice.”

Curry Up Now hit the scene in 2009 as a food truck founded by husband and wife duo Akash and Rana Kapoor. Patrons can look forward to authentic Indian flavors with a twist. Signature dishes include burritos, bowls, tacos, poutine (called sexy fries) and naughty naan. Additional menu items include a wide variety of Indian street food snacks and traditional dishes like Thali Platters and Kathi Rolls. Their menu is designed to support vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, and Halal diets in an effort to accommodate all guests, no matter their dietary preferences.

“We’re very excited to introduce an elevated dining experience with our imaginative, playful, and innovative menu,” Akash Kapoor, founder and CEO of Curry Up Now mentioned in the release. “We’ve found great partners in Veer and Christie and know they have the drive and vision to expand Curry Up Now throughout Texas.”

Curry Up Now will offer dine-in, happy hour, delivery, carry-out and catering and open its doors in early summer 2022.

Black Tap Craft Burgers and Beer to open in Dallas

Globally acclaimed burger joint, Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, owned by husband-and-wife duo Chris Barish and Julie Mulligan, is expanding within the United States, bringing its award-winning burgers and world famous CrazyShake milkshakes to hungry fans in Dallas in late 2022. Making its debut in the Lone Star state, Black Tap Dallas will join Victory Park,. Black Tap Dallas joins a unique collection of restaurants and retail, public art, and a one-acre park, in this immersive area that is also home to the American Airlines Center.

“With the city booming and continual demand from our fans for a Texas location, it’s the perfect time for us to open,” owner Chris Barish said in a press release.“I opened one of my very first concepts here in North Texas and I’m so excited to be returning with Black Tap. Dallas is going to love it!”

Overseeing the location’s design, Owner Julie Mulligan agrees, “The growth in Dallas is incredibly strong and we’re thrilled to bring the Black Tap experience here and infuse it with a little Texas hospitality with original artwork and murals, DJ-curated beats, and of course, our craft burgers and New York vibes.”

Black Tap Dallas will be joining other Black Tap openings in Nashville and Miami. The new location will draw on the brand’s roots while featuring distinct art elements and local collaborations. Menus will pair Black Tap favorites, like the most recent winner of New York City Wine & Food Festival’s Burger Bash, the Wagyu Steakhouse Burger, and fan front-runner Korean BBQ Wings, with specials inspired by local flavors.

On Deck Concepts works to keep guests cool on the patio

With the heat returning just in time for Memorial Day weekend, restaurant group On Deck Concepts has done a lot more than point a few misters to make you forget you’re melting. Most of the patios at BoomerJack’s, Sidecar Social, and Bedford Ice House are fully covered with insulated roofs. Shades line the perimeter of patios, blocking out harsh sun rays while still allowing the enjoyment of being outside. Industrial fans with a diameter of eight- to 10-feet help move a tremendous amount of air, even at a low speed.

Each restaurant will also feature specials throughout the holiday weekend. Memorial Day at Sidecar Social: The upcoming three-day weekend we will offer brunch Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. but will be adding on Monday from 11am to 4pm. The eatery will also feature live music through Sunday. Friday: Dylan Shelley, Downtown Fever begining at 7 p.m. Saturday: PriMadonna tribute band, 9:30 p.m. Sunday,: Jeff Martin, 2 p.m.; live DJ set 8 p.m. Memorial Day at Bedford Ice House: Specials nclude: $3.50 You-Call-Its (Crown & Down) and $6 Flatbread Pizzas. Live music is scheduled all weekend. Friday: Metal Shop, 9 p.m.

Saturday: Ashmore 9 p.m.

Sunday: That 70’s Band, 7 p.m.

Monday: Bubba Westly, 7 p.m. Memorial Day at BoomerJack’s: Specials include the following: Friday: $3 White Gummy Bear Shots, $4 14 oz Dos XX Draft and $5 14 oz Blood & Honey

Saturday: $3 Sol Bottles, $3 Mexican Candy Shots and $4 14 oz Modelo Draft

Sunday: $3 14 oz Shiner Bock, Blonde & TEXHEX, $4 Crown Royal, $5 House Margaritas, $4 Western Son Mules, $5 Tito’s Bloody Marys and $4 Green Tea Shots

Monday: $2 PBR & Lonestar, $3 14 oz Bud Light Draft and $4 U Call It (Crown & Down) Ticket sales open for McKinney Margarita Stroll Historic downtown McKinney will be the site for this year’s McKinney Margarita Stroll on July 9. Visitors can sip, shop and stroll with a variety of vendors and margarita stations.

Guests will receive a Margarita Stroll taster and a map to direct folks to 15 stops to taste a whole bunch of margaritas. The map will also include five bonus stops for different tasting types of craft beer, Bloody Marys and more.

Tickets are $35 and registration is open here.

Saturday is National Hamburger Day

Flips delivers best of both worlds

As Flips Patio Grill is widely-known for their hearty burgers, unique combinations, and burger of the month specials – Flips Patio Grill evokes the perfect spot to indulge away for National Hamburger Day on Saturday.

This month, Flips Patio Grill’s burger of the month is the best of both worlds and nacho average burger. The Nacho Burger includes a 50/50 half-pound patty topped with American cheese, sautéed pico, caramelized onions, and bacon wrapped jalapeños with fresh tortilla chips and chile con queso jalapeños. In addition to their burger of the month, Flips Patio Grill has all the Texas-sized burgers to dream of including its classic burger, The Carnivore made with ribeye and its Impossible burger of a plant-based patty. Flips has two locations in Grapevine and Fort Worth for your burger celebrating

Burger options for the holiday or anytime

The holiday weekend is here. While some may be firing up the grill, others can head out to these area restaurants for some unique burger options. Plus, they all come with a bonus whether it’s the view or the patio or the sides.

Scratch-made burger with a view

Thirsty Lion crafts its Gastropub Burger, pictured above, in house using fresh, quality ingredients resulting in this Gorgonzola-infused burger with grilled sweet onion, maple pepper bacon, white cheddar, arugula, and horseradish cream on grilled ciabatta. Available at any of the three DFW locations’ patios with outstanding views. The newest location in The Colony, lounge on Thirsty Lion’s first double-decker patio overlooking the 200-foot Grandscape Wheel. Or head to the Irving and Euless wraparound outdoor patios with multiple views.

Burger to pair with the Colonial goft tournament

Toro Toro Pan-Latin Restaurant by Chef Richard Sandoval makes sure that every bite of its signature Toro Toro Burger is touched by fire. With a massive wood-burning grill in the center of the restaurant, guests will taste a massive amount of flavor with Morita bacon, garlic cream, and chipotle cranberry cheddar.

Dog-friendly patio



Sidecar Social brings diners to new heights with its Big O Cheeseburger. Topped with a jumbo onion ring, chimichurri mayo, greens, and Colby jack cheese, this is a hefty meal to savor whether watching sports on the the biggest screens with your best four-legged friend.

Burger destination to meet up with friends

With more than a dozen locations, BoomerJack’s is within reach wherever you are in the metroplex. Now available for a limited time, so is the Wagyu burger. Hand-crafted with a grilled Wagyu patty, pimento cheese, crispy bacon, and black pepper aioli, this burger is waiting to be paired with a beer and a gathering of friends.

Meal Plans:

June 2: June Happy Hour Hike, 6 p.m. at Legacy West.

June 18: McKinney Craft Beer Ralk, noon in downtown McKinney.

July 9: McKinney Margarita Stroll, 11 a.m. in downtown McKinney.

– compiled by Rich Lopez