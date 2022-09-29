Tarrant County Pride holds its “Silence to Solidarity” Pride March on Saturday, Oct. 1, beginning at 9 a.m. at The Water Gardens in Fort Worth. The event begins with a rally featuring speakers, with the Solidarity March set to step off from the Water Gardens at 10:30 a.m. There will be a presentation at 11:15 a.m., and a closing ceremony and photos at noon.

Tarrant County Pride officials noted that the usual Tarrant County Pride events in October — the Pride Parade, the Water Garden Festival and the Pride Picnic — have been cancelled the last two years due to COVID-19. This year’s event is scaled down, but “We will be back in full force for 2023, rain or shine!” they said in a press release.

Celebration Community Church has invited all interested people to join the Celebration contingent in the Solidarity march. Those who want to march with the church can either carpool from the church on Pennsylvania or meet at the Water Gardens at 9 a.m. Celebration’s pastor, the Rev. Jorene Swift, will be one of the speakers at the rally prior to the march.

Those wishing to march with Celebration are asked to RSVP at scardinal@celebrationtex.com.