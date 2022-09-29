Screams Halloween Theme Park 2022 opens for its 26th season on Friday, Sept. 30, and will run every Friday and Saturday night through the end of October.

Screams, located on the same property where Scarborough Renaissance Festival happens each spring, boasts five haunted houses, a bakery, a tavern and so much more.

The newest haunted house, Bootlegger’s Bayou, is being unveiled and will feature “Gutt Family,” and Screams is also introducing its brand-new walkthrough attraction, the Cool Ghoul Boolevard, the world’s longest Halloween light tunnel where only the coolest of ghouls reside!. There will also be new live entertainment on the main stage, including the Hell Dolls’ wickedly amazing show where aerials and fire collide! The Hell Dolls will be performing multiple shows each night of the 2022 season.

You can also check out the all-new 13th Hour Bakery, the all-new Headless Horseman Tavern and the all-new Jack O’Lantern Pub debuting for 2022 and for the first time ever, Screams will have a quiet zone where visitors can catch their breath before they confront more frights.

A big change for the 2022 season is the Screams ticketing: Tickets and Fast Passes are available exclusively o-line at www.ScreamsPark.com. No tickets or Fast Passes will be sold at the gate.

Tickets and Fast Passes are both date specific; prices start at $42 for tickets and $30 for Fast Passes. Prices vary for Friday and Saturday nights and there are limited quantities available each night so visitors are encouraged to get their tickets and Fast Passes early to reserve their date.

The only exception is the all-new VIP Combo Pass that is valid any one day of the 2022 season and includes a Fast Pass. The VIP Combo Pass (only available at www.ScreamsPark.com) is $125 and there are a limited number available.

Tickets include admission into the park and all five haunted houses, the Rottingwood Cemetery, Cool Ghoul Boolevard, live entertainment and Scary-Oke. To cut the wait times into the haunted houses in half, there are a limited number of Fast Passes available each night of the 2022 season as well.

Fast Passes are NOT admission tickets. Food, drink, games, and shop merchandise must be purchased separately.

Keep in mind that Screams is designed for ages 16 and above and is not recommended for small children, and that no costumes, face paint or decorative masks are allowed at in the park.

Screams is located at the Scarborough Faire site just one mile west of I-35E at 2511 FM 66 in Waxahachie, and is open Friday and Saturday nights, Sept. 30 – Oct. 29 from 7 p.m.-1 a.m.