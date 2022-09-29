Despite the far right’s continued war against LGBTQ families, there is hope in our community. Kimberly Kantor created Rainbow Roundup in 2012 to connect families to resources and support while creating an environment for individuals to develop rich networks and lifelong friendships. Originally a Facebook group, the organization has grown to over 2000 active and engaged participants across the North Texas Metroplex.
