TangoTab is presenting Feed The City, a food drop-off event during which they will be accepting donations of food items that will be then be redistributed to persons in need, on Saturday, April 4, at various locations around the state.

Times and locations in North Texas are: Grace Church, 3301 Preston Road in Plano, 9-11 a.m.; Social House, 1705 N. Collins St., #101 in Arlington, 9-11 a.m.; Chili’s, 1081 S. Preston Road in Prosper, 9-11 a.m.; and Boomerjack’s, 158 W. FM 544 in Murphy, 9-10:30 a.m.

There are two drop-off locations in Austin — Clay Pit, 1601 Guadalupe St., 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and Oz Tap House, 10601 Ranch Road 2222 Ste. H, 8-10 a.m. — and one location in Tulsa, Okla., at Iron Gate, 501 W. Archer St., 9-11 a.m.

The organization will accept food items only, such as Uncrustable PB&J Sandwiches, granola bars, fruit snacks, cereal, instant oatmeal, soups, water, mac and cheese, Lunchables, bread, peanut butter, jelly, canned tuna fish, chips, fruits, canned vegetables, pasta and all non-perishable food items.

Drop-off locations will not be accepting non-food items such as clothes, luggage, shoes and blankets.

TangoTab is an app that helps diners find nearby restaurants that participate in their program and get exclusive offers for those restaurants. When diners then check in through the app at a participating restaurant, that restaurant pays a small fee to TangoTab, which in turn donates a portion of the revenue to a local food organization to cover the cost of a meal for someone in need. The app is free to diners, and their motto is, “When you eat, they eat.”

Learn more at TangoTab.com or download the app from the Apple Store or Google Play.