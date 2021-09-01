The Campaign for Southern Equality and Campus Pride this week announced the launch of the Survey of Southern LGBTQ Experiences, a new in-depth research project dedicated to understanding the experiences, needs and priorities of LGBTQ people living in the southern United States.

Any LGBTQ Southerner over the age of 18 can take part in the survey, online here, which “covers a wide range of areas, including questions about LGBTQ-related policies, experiences with coming out and familial/community support, so-called ‘conversion therapy,’ violence, bullying, discrimination, health care, HIV, substance use and more,” according to a press release from the two organizations.

The survey is the inaugural project of the Southern Equality Research & Policy Center, a new program the Campaign for Southern Equality launched earlier this month, the press release explained. The center “will expand CSE’s capacity to conduct independent research and develop policy recommendations to promote the legal and lived equality of LGBTQ people in the U.S. South.”

Dr. Austin H. Johnson, director of the Southern Equality Research & Policy Center at the Campaign for Southern Equality, said, “While more than one-third of LGBTQ Americans live in the South, studies show that less than 10 percent of social research on LGBTQ people focuses on Southerners. Through this survey we hope to build on an emerging body of research that takes a specific look at LGBTQ people in the South and their experiences in families, schools, and public life.

“By collecting these data, we can fill gaps in our collective understanding of the community and tell a richer, more vibrant story about LGBTQ Southerners, including the obstacles they face, the resilience they demonstrate, and the resources they need to live full and healthy lives,” Johnson continued.

Campus Pride Executive Director Shane L. Windmeyer said, “A focus area for this survey is young LGBTQ people, who are at the forefront of one of the most profound shifts in public perception, understanding and inclusion of LGBTQ people in history. This generation of LGBTQ young people have had experiences unlike many other LGBTQ people, especially LGBTQ people in Southern states, where elected officials and institutions are traditionally more hostile to advances for equality and visibility. It’s vital that we embark on this research project — and that LGBTQ Southerners across the region take the survey — to ensure a deeper understanding of our community.”

And Dr. Abigail Bowen, deputy director of the SERPC at the Campaign for Southern Equality, added, “As a Southerner and a researcher, I’m passionate about collecting and exploring data relevant to our community. I encourage every LGBTQ person in the South to take this survey, reflect on their experiences, and share their stories with the Campaign for Southern Equality and Campus Pride. The more people who participate, the better we can understand and prioritize the needs of Southern LGBTQ people of all backgrounds.”

CSE has previously worked with partners to publish two major data collection projects — the Southern Trans Health Focus Group Project and the 2019 Southern LGBTQ Health Survey.

— Tammye Nash