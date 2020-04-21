A lot of studios and production companies have allowed some of their older titles to stream for free, and other big releases are being made available on the web, but that leaves many indie films — art house pics, documentaries and the like — struggling to find an audience… as well as the cinemahouses that support them. So the Angelika Film Center is making many of their recent titles, which got lost in the shuffle following the shutdown, available on their website for as little as $9.99. Among the dozen or so titles currently available include Corpus Christi (nominated for best foreign language film last year), Saint Frances (a charming female-led story of reproductive introspection, pictured), The Times of Bill Cunningham (and the photojournalist who chronicled street fashion for the New York Times) and The Roads Not Taken (starring Javier Bardem, Elle Fanning, Laura Linney and Salma Hayek). Check them out here. And enjoy your needed dose of edgy filmmaking.

— Arnold Wayne Jones