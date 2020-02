Early voting begins Tuesday, Feb. 18 and continues through Friday, Feb. 28 for the March 3 primary.

This year, some people are waiting until primary day to vote to see how the presidential candidates are doing. The South Carolina primary takes place on Saturday, Feb. 29, the day after early voting ends in Texas. The Nevada caucus takes place on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Others will take advantage of early voting and not choose a candidate based on how other states voted.

A variety of other races will be decided on March 3. Stonewall Democrats of Dallas screened candidates over several weekends in January and issued its list of endorsed candidates. Here’s Stonewall’s endorsed candidates:

Federal:

For president, Stonewall made no endorsements.

U.S. Senate: Amanda Edwards

U.S. House of Representatives:

District 3: Lulu Seikaly

District 24: Kim Olson

District 30: Eddie Bernice Johnson

District 32: Colin Allred

District 33: Marc Veasey

State:

Railroad Commissioner: Chrysta Castaneda

Texas Supreme Court:

Chief Justice: Amy Clark Meachum

Place 6: Larry Praeger

Place 7: Staci Williams

Place 8: Gisela D Triana

Texas Criminal Appeals Court:

Place 3: Elizabeth Davis Frizell

Place 4: Tina Clinton

Place 9: Brandon Birmingham

Local:

Texas House of Representatives:

District 66: Sharon Hirsch

District 67: Rocio Gosewehr Hernandez

District 100: Jasmine Crockett

District 103: Rafael Anchia

District 105: Terry Meza

District 107: Victoria Neave

District 108: Joanna Catternach

District 109: Carl Sherman Sr.

District 113: Rhetta Andrews Bowers

District 114: John Turner

District 115: Julie Johnson

5th Court of Appeals:

Place 3: Bonnie Goldstein

Place 6: Craig Smith

14th Judicial District, Civil Court: Eric V. Moye

95th Judicial District, Civil Court: Monica Purdy

162nd Judicial District, Civil Court: Maricela Moore

254th Judicial District, Civil Court: Sandre Street Moncriffe

Criminal District Court:

Place 2: Nancy Kennedy

Place 3: Alison Grinter Allen

Place 4: Dominique Collins

Sheriff: Roy Willams, Jr.

Tax Assessor-Collector: John Ames

County Commissioner District 1: Theresa Daniel

DCDP Chair: Carol Donovan

— David Taffet