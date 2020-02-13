“A child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel it’s warmth.”

— African Proverb

That’s the first comment left on the official video on YouTube for “The Village,” by Wrabel.

The video was posted on July 31, 2017, and had — when I looked — 9.5 million-plus views. Today was the first time I have seen it (Thanks, Nicholas Gonzalez).

If you don’t know this song, if you haven’t watched the video, watch it now. Right now.

The thing is, you don’t have to “understand” being transgender; you don’t even have to “believe” in it or “agree” with it. All you need to do is not hate people for being different.