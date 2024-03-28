Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s (DBDT) annual fundraiser, The BIG Dance, returns for a soulful evening of the Motown Sound. Grammy-winning Motown artist Erykah Badu has joined the cause as the event’s Honorary Chair, lending her support to Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s training Academy (DBDA). The event will be held June 1 at the Meyerson.

“As a proud Dallas native, former Booker T. Washington dance major, global visual and performance artist, and parent to two children who have flourished through Dallas Black Dance Academy, this event holds a special place in my heart,” Erykah Badu said in a press release. “I’m thrilled to serve as Honorary Chair for The BIG Dance 2024 and have the chance to celebrate the remarkable legacy of the Academy.”

Co-chaired by Tiffaney D. Hunterand Ebonie Hughey Jackson , the BIG Dance will be a night of glamour, music and philanthropy wrapped up into a dance party. Guests attending the event will be treated to the tunes of Motown classics, led by the Jordan Kahn’s Manhattan Orchestra.

This year’s fundraiser holds special significance as it coincides with the 50th anniversary of Dallas Black Dance Academy. The celebration will also pay tribute to the nine Presidential Scholars produced by the Academy since its inception.

All proceeds will benefit DBDA, providing a 40 percent reduction in tuition fees for more than 300 students enrolled in its on-site academy training classes at its Arts District facility. Support of the Academy also benefits DBDA’s in-school dance residency programs for 2,000+ students in 24 area DFW schools with student populations who are historically working with students of color whose families face economic challenges.

The 50-year-old Academy produced one of the first Presidential Scholars in dance in America, in addition to eight other Presidential Scholars who graduated from Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts and trained at Dallas Black Dance Academy. Four Academy students have received full scholarships to the dance program at The Juilliard School.

Since 2012, 100 percent of Dallas Black Dance Academy senior students have graduated from high school and attended college. Many more Academy students have received the Texas Young Masters Award, the state equivalent to the national award.

Rover Dramawerks reveals lineup for 10-Minute Play Festival

For the sixth year, Rover Dramawerks will present its festival of 10-minute comedies. Selected from more than 250 plays submitted by playwrights from all over the world, 11 short plays will be presented April 11-20. Performances will be held at the Cox Playhouse in historic downtown Plano.

All eleven plays are considered the winners of Rover’s play contest and, in addition to their plays receiving a full production in the festival, playwrights receive $100 prize money. One play will also be voted “Best of the Fest” during the run by the audience, and the playwright will receive an additional $100 prize.

The performance lineup with directors and casts includes the following:

I Just Sneezed With a Big Mouthful of Coffee and I Do Not Recommend It by Scott Mullen (Burbank, CA), directed by Nancy Roberts Pistilli.

The Last Deck Chair in the Resort by Lindsey Brown (Auckland, New Zealand), directed by Nathan Beeman.

Stealing a Kiss by Laurie Allen (Odessa, TX), directed by Deborah Little Key, pictured.

Charlie by Beth Polsky (Santa Monica, CA), directed by Charlotte Taylor.

Couples Therapy by Matt Crowley (Los Angeles, CA), directed by Stan Kelly.

Trivial by David MacGregor (Howell, MI), directed by Jon-Paul McGowan.

Thr33 by Chuck Brestman (Hollis, NH), directed by Russell Sims.

Ten Minutes ’til Christmas by Brian Vinero (Saint Paul, MN), directed by Jorge Martin Lara.

Sirens by Carol Mullen (Pittsburgh, PA), directed by Matthew Stepan.

Coming to Town by Keith Whalen (Peekskill, NY), directed by Nolan Spinks.

Designed 2B Deleted by Richard Castle (North Hollywood, CA), directed by Dahlia Parks.

Avant closes season with the world premiere of Snow White

Avant Chamber Ballet presents the last performance of the season on May 3 and 4 at Moody Performance Hall. The company’s 11th season finishes with the biggest show of the year and a world premiere of Snow White created by artistic director Katie Puder.

“This is such an amazing way to end this season with a completely new work at such a large scale,” Artistic Director Katie Puder said in a press release. “This show is for audiences of all ages and guaranteed to be a magical evening filled with beauty and drama for everyone!”

The production will feature a score by Tchaikovsky performed live plus new sets created by Dallas Children’s Theater Center and costumes by Susan Austin and Ann Boyce. ACB brings together dance with live orchestra for each of its performances.

WaterTower Theatre raises funds toward local theater and education intitatives at Spring Gala

WaterTower Theatre (WTT) celebrated the success of recent years, at its “Shaken, Not Stirred” Spring Gala on March 9 on the Terry Martin Main Stage at the Addison Theatre Centre. The James Bond 007 themed “Shaken, Not Stirred” celebrated WaterTower Theatre’s contribution to DFW arts.

The Gala featured performances of Bond film songs by North Texas talents including Presley Duyck, Feleceia Wilson, Peter DiCesare, and local entertainer and musician Bill Shafer. Guests were also treated to an homage to the famous tango in “Never Say Never Again” featuring André Pernell Williams and WTT Associate Producer Elizabeth Kensek.

The Town of Addison is WaterTower Theatre’s biggest sponsor and supporter which included professional theater as a vital part of the Town’s planning. Through their combined efforts, WTT has maintained a 28 year history as a professional theater company and flagship arts institution in North Texas.

Along with the Town of Addison, sponsors of this year’s event included Oncor, Whole Foods in Addison, El Rincon, and Angels Envy. Andrea and Keith Redmon and April Bosworth served as the Gala Décor Chairs.

The evening was hosted by Producing Artistic Director Shane Peterman, Associate Producer Elizabeth Kensek and Frankie Wilson, co-principal of the Zoe Communications Agency.

“I’m truly thankful and humbled by all of our sponsors and dear friends of WaterTower who are helping keep professional theatre alive and thriving in Addison and beyond” Peterman said in a press release.

The afterhours party was hosted by local drag fave Ginger Layne and featured DJ Jacovie Burns.

