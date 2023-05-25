Stage Notes is a weekly aggregate post about theater, classical music and stage news, events, reviews and other pertinent information.

Opening this week:

Chamberlain Ballet: Sleeping Beauty Wakes, 7:15, today at the Eisemann Center.

Amphibian Stage: Stand-up Comic Residency – River Butcher, today-Saturday.

Elevator Project: Luminescence by Jess Garland. Friday-Sunday at the Wyly Studio Theatre.

Richardson Theatre Centre: No Sex Please, We’re British, Friday-June 11.

Upright Theatre: Twelfth Night, Friday-June 17.

The Core Theatre: Portal to the Keep, Friday-June 11.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra: Liszt and Ligetti, Friday-Sunday at the Meyerson.

Texas Ballet Theater: Alice in Wonderland, Friday-Sunday at Bass Hall, pictured.

Artisan Center Theatre: Little Women, Friday-July 1.

Collin County Ballet Theatre: A New Day, 6 p.m. Sunday at the Eisemann Center.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra: Parks Concerts series, 8:15 p.m. Monday at Flag Pole Hill.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra: Parks Concerts series, 8:15 p.m. Thursday at Exall Park.

Elevator Project: Poems for Broken Screens by Therefore Art, Sound, and Performance Group. Thursday-June 3 at Hamon Hall.

Belle Sauvage: The Last Flapper, Thursday-June 11 at Theatre Too.

Uptown Players: Cruel Intentions: The ‘90s Musical, Thursday-June 11 at the Kalita Humphreys Theater.

Circle Theatre: Tiny Beautiful Things, Thursday-June 17.

Undermain Theatre: The Way She Spoke, Thursday-June 17.

Theatre Three: Next to Normal, Thursday-July 2.

Onstage now:

TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND: Pilobolus in the Garden, through Friday at Nasher Sculpture Garden.

Broadway Dallas: To Kill a Mockingbird, through Sunday at the Music Hall at Fair Park.

Firehouse Theatre: Saturday Night Fever, through Sunday.

Rockwall Community Playhouse: The Wizard of Oz, through Sunday.

Teatro Dallas: The 22+ Weddings of Hugo Multiple, through Sunday at the Latino Cultural Center.

Theatre Frisco: Rounding Third, through Sunday.

Echo Theatre: I and You, through June 3 at the Bath House Cultural Center.

Art Centre Theatre: The SpongeBob Musical, through June 4.

The Core Theatre: Our Town, through June 4.

The Classics Theatre Project: Long Day’s Journey Into Night, through June 11 at the Stone Cottage.

Hip Pocket Theatre: Riders of the Purple Sage, through June 11.

Jubilee Theatre: Praise The Lord and Raise the Roof, through June 17.

Pocket Sandwich Theatre: How the Other Half Loves, through June 17.

Artisan Center Theatre: Brigadoon, through June 24.

Shakespeare Dallas reveals its Shakespeare in the Park summer season

Earlier this month, Shakespeare Dallas announce this year’s Shakespeare in the Park productions. Both shows will take place outdoors at the Samuell-Grand Amphitheater. Picnicking is encouraged and beer and wine is allowed.

The shows are:

June 7-July 16: Much Ado About Nothing will featureNicole Berastequi as Beatrice and Marcus Stimac as Benedick. Directed by Jenni Stewart, this rom-com mixes love and war among a hefty roster of characters.

June 14-July 14: Two Gentlemen of Verona with Ben Stegmair as Proteus and Dhruv Iyengar as Valentine. This is one of Shakespeare’s earliest plays and also rarely performed. When two best friends fall in love with the same woman, chaos ensues.

Gates open at 7:30 p.m. with performances beginning at 8:45 pm. The approximate run time for each show is 1 hour, 45 minutes.

The company also announced that for Pride month, Dallas Voice readers can get 15 percent of ticket purchases by using the code DVoicePride. Click here for tickets.

Lyric Stage supersizes its 30th season

Earlier this week, Lyric Stage announce its 30th season of shows that will also expand into more productions than previous seasons. Lyric will produce four Broadway shows at the historic Majestic Theatre and two shows at its new Design District Studio.

The season will include (from LS):

Aug. 24-27: Cinderella. Lyric Stage opens its season with Rodgers and Hammerstein’s enchanting adaptation of the timeless fairytale which brings new spirit to the story of a young woman forced into servitude who dreams of – and achieves – a better life. At the Majestic Theatre.

Sept. 8-Oct. 8: The Great American Trailer Park Musical. There’s a new tenant at Armadillo Acres — and she’s wreaking havoc all over Florida’s most exclusive trailer park. When Pippi, the stripper on the run, comes between the Dr. Phil–loving, agoraphobic Jeannie and her tollbooth collector husband—the storms begin to brew. Join Lyric Stage at the inaugural production in its brand new Studio Space in the Design District. Weather permitting, Lyric will grill burgers and hot dogs in the Studio’s backyard for the show’s featured food element.

Oct. 26-29: Little Shop of Horrors. Celebrate Halloween weekend with this delectable sci-fi horror musical with an electrifying 1960s pop/rock score by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman. Seymour is a meek and dejected assistant at a floral shop who happens upon a strange plant with an unquenchable thirst for human blood.

Feb. 8-11: The Producers. A down-on-his-luck Broadway producer and his mild-mannered accountant come up with a scheme to produce the most notorious flop in history, thereby bilking their backers out of millions of dollars. Only one thing goes awry: the show is a smash hit. At the Majestic Theatre.

March 15-April 20: Sweeney Todd. Exiled barber Sweeney Todd returns to nineteenth century London seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife. Lyric Stage’s intimate studio space will be transformed into Mrs. Lovett’s Pie Shop. Meat pies will be available for purchase as the featured food element at this show.

May 9-12: Guys & Dolls. Gambler, Nathan Detroit, tries to find the cash to set up the biggest craps game in town while the authorities breathe down his neck; meanwhile, his girlfriend and nightclub performer, Adelaide, laments that they’ve been engaged for fourteen years. At the Majestic Theatre.

Majestic shows will be under the music direction of Bruce Greer. While Majestic shows will have a weekend long run, shows at the studio theater will run up to a month.

For more information, click here.

–Rich Lopez