PACE — People Acting for Change and Equality — this week announced that the 2024 Pride in the Park Family Festival is set for Saturday, April 27, at Columbia Park in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood.

The festival takes place from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., and will include food trucks, community booths, vendors, entertainment and more. Families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets, and well-behaved pets on leashes are welcome.

There is no fee for admission.

Anyone interested in being a vendor — including food trucks, nonprofit and for-profit organizations can check the Vendor Information Letter and the Vendor Registration link for information.

For more information about PACE, Northwest Louisiana’s leading advocacy organization for the LGBTQ community, visit the website here or visit the Facebook page.

— Tammye Nash