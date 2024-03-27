Pride Frisco is partnering with the Dallas LGBT Bar Association to host the first “Name+Gender Marker Change Clinic” in Frisco on Saturday, April 20.

The clinic will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at a location that will be disclosed only to participants and clinic personnel. You must be at least 18 years old and a resident of Texas to attend. The event is free but you have to register; watch Eventeny.com starting March 30 for the registration link.

Attorney and non-attorneys volunteers are needed. Any attorney can volunteer, and law students and paralegals are also encouraged to volunteer. Volunteer attorneys and law students who would like to work client facing must attend training either via zoom at noon on April 10 (registration required) or in person at 5:30 p.m. April 11 at a location to be announced.

— Tammye Nash