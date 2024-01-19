Stage Notes is a weekly aggregate post about theater, classical music and stage news, events, reviews and other relevant information.

Stage Notes Calendar

Opening this week:

Dallas Symphony Orchestra: Mozart and Beethoven, opened Thursday-Saturday at the Meyerson.

Stage West: Marjorie Prime, regional premiere, opened Thursday-Feb. 11.

Theatre Three: I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change, opened Thursday-Feb. 25 in Theatre Too.

TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND: Cie Herve Koubi’s Sol Invictus, Friday at the Winspear.

Fort Worth Symphony Pops: Elton John and Billy Joel Tribute, Friday-Sunday at Bass Hall.

The Core Theatre: The King’s Face, Friday-Feb. 3.

Theatre Denton: The Odd Couple,Friday-Jan. 28.

MainStage ILC: The 39 Steps, Friday-Feb. 3.

Plano Symphony Orchestra: An Interplanetary Experience, 8 p.m. Saturday at the Eisemann Center.

The Dallas Opera: The Titus Family Recital featuring Lawrence Brownlee, 2 p.m. Sunday at the Moody Performance Hall.

Orchestra of New Spain: Salon Concert, 3 p.m. Sunday at private residence.

Broadway Dallas: Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, Tuesday-Feb. 4, pictured.

Coppell Arts Center presents the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Theatre Wesleyan: Breakneck Romeo & Juliet, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24 at Texas Wesleyan University/Martin Hall.

Onstage now:

Lyric Stage: The Producers, through Saturday at Moody Performance Hall.

The Elevator Project: Elm Thicket by Soul Rep Theatre Company, through Sunday at the Wyly.

Pegasus Theatre: Death Express in Living Black and White, through Sunday at Eisemann Center.

Rover Dramawerks: Here Lies Jeremy Troy, through Jan. 27 at the Cox Playhouse.

Heritage H.S. Theatre, Frisco ISD presents The Laramie Project

In a press release, Thursday, Heritage H.S Theatre announced its two-night production of this poignant Moises Kaufman play. Tonight is the last night.

From Heritage:

Based on the Matthew Shepard murder in 1998, members of the Tectonic Theater Project in New York City traveled to Laramie, Wyoming, to interview residents about how the attack on Matt had affected the town. These transcripts were transformed into the play The Laramie Project, which tells the stories of real people who lived at the epicenter of one of the nation’s most heinous anti-gay hate crimes.

Click here for tickets.

Avant Chamber Ballet opens its year with a triple bill of ballet masterpieces

In February, ACB will present Star-Crossed : Romeo & Juliet + Swan Lake Act 2 at Moody Performance Hall. Featuring heavyweight ballet pieces, the program will feature George Balanchine’s “Walpurgisnacht Ballet,” the premiere of Katie Puder’s “Swan Lake Act 2” and Paul Mejia’s “Romeo & Juliet.” As with all ACB performances, the show is accompanied by a live orchestra.

“I am thrilled to start 2024 with such an amazing program including a live orchestra. Any ballet company in the world would be proud of a repertoire program like this one,” Artistic Director Katie Puder said in a press release.

From ACB:

“Walpurgisnacht Ballet:” In “Walpurgisnacht Ballet” Balanchine sends 24 women soaring across the stage with wild abandon. “Walpurgisnacht Ballet” was choreographed for a 1975 production of Faust by the Théâtre National de l’Opéra, danced by the Paris Opéra Ballet.

“Swan Lake Act 2:” Perhaps the best-known classical ballet of all time, the ballet premiered over a century ago in Russia and remains timeless because of the range of human emotions expressed through dance and Tchaikovsky’s luminous score. This poetic work resonates with melancholy and hope and features breathtaking choreography staged by Katie Puder from the original choreography.

“Romeo & Juliet:” Paul Mejia’s romantic and tragic Romeo & Juliet is the perfect way to celebrate Valentine’s Day. The ballet premiered in Guatemala in 1977 and the leading character of Juliet has been danced by famous dancers such as Suzanne Farrell, Lucia Lacarra, and Maria Terezia Balogh.

Tickets are now on sale here.

Cara Mía Theatre and Soul Rep Theatre team up for Black History Month premiere

In honor of Black History Month, Cara Mía Theatre and Soul Rep Theatre Company in association with Mulato Teatro from Mexico, will present the English world premiere of Yanga by Jaime Chabaud. The show will open Feb. 17-March 3 at the Latino Cultural Center. The show will be directed by Soul Rep Executive Director Anyika McMillan-Herod.

“In an era where the history of Black and Brown people is being denied in school [and] diversity programs are being rolled back, a play like Yanga is needed.”McMillan-Herod said in a press release. “This is not only to remind us of an incredible revolutionary, historical African figure, but of the ‘spirit of resistance.’”

From publicity:

Yanga sheds light on the roots of the Afro-Mexican experience through the untold story of African revolutionary hero Gaspar Yanga, who achieved free territory in the Americas from Spain.

Newly translated to English for the first time by Tomás Ayala-Torres and directed by SRTC’s Anyika McMillan-Herod, the production is inspired by the historical figure of Gaspar Yanga, an enslaved African prince who successfully negotiated an independent territory in New Spain less than 100 years after the arrival of Hernán Cortés. Yanga weaves a star-crossed love story whose future is uncertain as the African people fight for their freedom in the Americas.

Yanga is a part of Cara Mia’s and Soul Rep Theatre Company’s Cafe/Negro Series, a series of collaborations between the two companies that began in 1998 to bring Black and Brown voices together on Dallas stages.

“Bringing Black and Brown voices together on the Dallas stage is at the forefront of why a production like Yanga and its historical significance is being presented today,” David Lozano, Executive Artistic Director of Cara Mia Theatre, said in the release. “It is important for these collaborations to continue, and for these stories to be told – and this time with our Black and Brown brothers and sisters from just South of the U.S. border.”

An pre-show opening night reception will be held on Feb. 17 17 with Afro-Caribbean inspired cuisine. Tickets are available here.

Broadway Dallas announces 2024/2025 Broadway Series

On Friday, Broadway Dallas and Broadway Across America (BAA) announced its lineup of Broadway shows coming to Dallas for the 2024/2025 Broadway Series presented by Broadway Dallas.

“Our fabulous 2024/2025 season is packed with brand new Broadway hits and the return of many classics and crowd favorites,” says Ken Novice, President and CEO of Broadway Dallas. “We’re so proud to bring this lineup to Dallas and we can’t wait to share it with all of you.”

Seasons tickets are available now. Benefits of subscribing include access to ideal seats, priority access to additional tickets, payment plans and exchange privileges. Single tickets to individual shows will go on sale at a later date. Click here to purchase.

Unless otherwise noted, all shows will be at the Music Hall at Fair Park. The season includes (from BD):

Dec. 3-15: Shucked. The Tony Award–winning musical comedy features a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn (Tootsie), a score by the Grammy Award–winning songwriting team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally (Kacey Musgraves’ “Follow Your Arrow”) and directed by Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien (Hairspray), this corn-fed, corn-bred American musical is sure to satisfy your appetite for great musical theater.

Dec. 25-Jan. 5: Peter Pan.This high-flying musical has been brought back to life in a new adaptation by playwright Larissa FastHorse, directed by Emmy Award winner Lonny Price and choreography by Lorin Latarro. The adventure begins when PETER PAN and his mischievous sidekick, Tinker Bell, visit the bedroom of the Darling children late one night. With a sprinkle of fairy dust and a few happy thoughts, the children are taken on a magical journey they will never forget.

Jan. 28-Feb. 9: & Juliet, pictured.Created by the Emmy-winning writer from Schitt’s Creek, this new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told and asks: what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including “Since U Been Gone‚” “Roar,” “Baby One More Time,” “Larger Than Life‚” “That’s The Way It Is,“ and “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”

March 18-30: Back to the Future: The Musical. Winner of the 2022 Olivier Award for Best New Musical, four WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical, and the Broadway World Award for Best New Musical. Adapted for the stage by the film’s creators Bob Gale (Back to the Future trilogy) and Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump) and directed by the Tony Award-winner John Rando with original music by multi-Grammy winners Alan Silvestri (Avengers: Endgame) and Glen Ballard (Michael Jackson’s “Man in the Mirror”), alongside hit songs from the movie including “The Power of Love,” “Johnny B. Goode,” “Earth Angel,” and “Back in Time.”

April 15-27: Mamma Mia! Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship, and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the father she’s never known brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited decades ago.

June 4-July 3: Disney’s The Lion King. Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, this musical event brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway. Tony Award-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against a backdrop of stunning visuals as well as music by Tony Award-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice.

Aug. 5-17: Life of Pi at the Winspear Opera House. Based on the novel that sold more than 15 million copies, this epic story of perseverance and hope “gives new life to Broadway” (The Today Show). A sixteen-year-old boy survives on a lifeboat with four companions: a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan and a Royal Bengal tiger all told with jaw-dropping visuals, world class puppetry and exquisite stagecraft.

Sept. 9-21: The Wiz. This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway – from its score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and finger-snapping ‘70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world. A dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz, and modern pop brings a whole new groove to ease on down the road.

Jan. 14-19: Come From Away at the Winspear Opera House. Written by Tony nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, the tour is directed by Daniel Goldstein with musical staging by Richard J. Hinds, based on the original Broadway direction and choreography. The true story centers on the 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them during the events of 9/11. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

Feb. 25-March 2: Hadestown. Intertwining two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love.

ICMYI or Don’t forget to read

Director Alejandro Saucdedo adds a queer voice to a popular T3 rom-com musical that opens this week.

AT&T Performing Arts Center will present Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue at the Wyly this month.

One night only (TONIGHT), TITAS brings the beef to Winspear stage with Compagnie Hervé Koubi.

—Rich Lopez