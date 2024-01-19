With the 2024 Texas Democratic Primary election less than 2 months away, Preston Hollow Democrats today (Friday, Jan. 19) issued their endorsements in those races.

The Texas Primaries are set for Tuesday, March 5.

Preston Hollow Democrats endorse all Democratic candidates in uncontested races.

Candidates receiving the PHD endorsement in contested races are:

U.S. Senate: Colin Allred

U.S. House District 32: Julie Johnson

Texas Railroad Commissioner: Bill Burch

Texas Supreme Court Justice, Place 6: Bonnie Lee Goldstein

Texas House of Representatives, District 108: Elizabeth Ginsberg

Texas 5th Court of Appeals, Chief Justice/Place 1: Dennise Garcia

Dallas County 162nd Civil District Court Judge: Kim Bailey

Dallas County Tax Assessor/Collector: John Ames

— Tammye Nash