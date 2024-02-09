Stage Notes is a weekly aggregate post about theater, classical music and stage news, events, reviews and other relevant information.

Stage Notes Calendar

Opening this week:

Echo Theatre: Feeding The Cat, Incorrectly, Several Times Over, opened Thursday-Feb. 23 at the Bath House Cultural Center.

Firehouse Theatre: Something Rotten!, opened Thursday-Feb. 25.

Kitchen Dog Theatre: Shape, opened Thursday-Feb. 25 at D-Town CrossFit.

Artisan Center Theater: Bright Star, opened Thursday-March 2.

Dallas Black Dance Theatre: Cultural Awareness, 7 p.m. today and Saturday at the Wyly Theatre.

Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra: Disney Princess: The Concert, today and Saturday at Will Rogers Auditorium.

Ballet North Texas: Sleeping Beauty, today-Sunday at Moody Performance Hall.

Bruce Wood Dance: WOOD/SHOP: New Works by Company Dancers, today-Sunday at BWD Gallery.

The Dallas Opera: Electra, today-Feb. 17, pictured.

Lewisville Playhouse: Pageant, today-Feb. 25.

Mesquite Arts Theatre: She Loves Me, today-Feb. 25 in the Mesquite Arts Center.

Theatre Arlington: Cabaret, today-March 3.

Irving Symphony Orchestra: Let’s Dance featuring Dallas Black Dance Theatre, Mexico 2000 Ballet Folklorico and Evolution Tango Dancers, Saturday at the Irving Arts Center.

Teatro Dallas: XXI International Theater Festival, Saturday-March 2 at the Latino Cultural Center.

FWSO Chamber Series: Hidden Gems: Music by Mozart, Carter, Böhme, McKee, and Britten, Sunday at the Kimbell Art Museum.

Dallas Chamber Music Society: Merz Trio, Monday at SMU Caruth Auditorium.

WaterTower Theatre: Ann, Wednesday-Feb. 25.

Onstage now:

Allen Contemporary Theatre: Calendar Girls, through Sunday.

Amphibian Stage: Instructions for a Seance, through Sunday.

Art Centre Theatre: Stop the Presses, through Sunday.

Broadway at the Bass: Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, through Sunday.

Cirque du Soleil: Crystal, through Sunday at the Comerica Center.

Garland Civic Theatre: I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change, through Sunday.

Onstage in Bedford: Relatively Speaking, through Sunday.

Pocket Sandwich Theater: The Three Musketeers – The Tale of France, through Feb. 17.

Dallas Theater Center: I Am Delivered’t, through Feb. 18 at the Kalita Humphreys Theater.

Richardson Theatre Centre: Murder on the Orient Express, through Feb. 18.

Rockwall Community Playhouse: Perfect Wedding, through Feb. 18.

Runway Theatre: Glorious! The True Story of Florence Foster Jenkins, the Worst Singer in the World, through Feb. 18.

Art Centre Theatre: The Vagina Monologues, through Feb. 24.

Casa Manana: The Music of Linda Rondstadt, through Feb. 24.

Circle Theatre: Artemisia, through Feb. 24.

Jubilee Theater: Bread & Gravy: The Songs and Life of Ethel Waters, through March 3.

Theatre Three: God of Carnage, through March 3.

AT&T Performing Arts Center unveils its 2024/25 Broadway at the Center season

After a special announcement to members Thursday evening, ATTPAC reelased the shows for its upcoming Broadway series Friday morning. This season features five productions with four shows available as add-ons for a total of nine shows. The season begins this fall.

To elevate patrons’ experience, shows also will feature new and improved programming elements, such as pre-show Facebook Live viewings, themed digital photo booths, bar drinks, Encore at the Cantina, and more. This also marks the sixth year of ATTPAC’s partnership with Broadway Dallas. Both organizations will present two shows this season at the Winspear.

“This season, we have selected five stories that — in their own ways — speak to the universal challenge of finding acceptance in a confusing world. While job one of a performance is to entertain, through compelling storytelling, we can authentically connect artistry to issues in our own lives,” AT&T Performing Arts Center President and CEO, Warren Tranquada said in the press release. “We are incredibly excited to deliver the magic of Broadway to our community, showcasing a diverse array of performances that will inspire, entertain and leave a lasting impact on all who attend.”

The season includes (from ATTPAC):

Sept. 25-29: Company. Winner of five Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical this new production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s musical comedy is sophisticated, insightful and hilarious. It’s Bobbie’s 35th birthday party, and all her friends keep asking, “Why isn’t she married?” As Bobbie searches for answers, she discovers why being single, being married, and being alive in the 21st-century could drive a person crazy.

Dec. 19-21: Dear Evan Hansen. The first contemporary musical about connection in the digital age, this Tony-winning show focuses on a high school student who always feels like he’s on the outside looking in. After writing a letter to himself that was never meant to be seen, Evan becomes entangled in a lie that was never meant to be told and a life he never dreamt could be his. As a result, Evan finally gets the chance to finally fit in.

Jan 14-19: Come From Away takes you into the heart of the true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. Series add-on in partnership with Broadway Dallas.

Jan. 24-25: Carmen.maquia by Ballet Hispanico is a Picasso-inspired contemporary take on Bizet’s classic and a world premiere. Sensual choreography fuses contemporary dance with nods to the Spanish paso doble and flamenco. A set design by Luis Crespo and black- and-white costumes by fashion designer David Delfin evoke the paintings of Pablo Picasso. Series add-on in partnership with TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND at Moody Performance Hall.

April 17-19: Mean Girls is from the award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey, composer Jeff Richmond, lyricist Nell Benjamin and original director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw based on the Fey-penned movie. Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for suburban Illinois. This naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of frenemies led by Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

May 1-4: Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations is the smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations’ journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Nominated for 12 Tony Awards and the winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, it’s a story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal during a decade of civil unrest in America. Set to the beat of the group’s hits, including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready” and “Papa Was a Rolling Stone.”

May 31-June 1: STOMP continues to tour North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. Throughout its life, the show has continued to change by creating new material to bring music to everyday objects. It is safe to say you will never again look at supermarket carts or plumbing fixtures the same way… or paint cans, or kitchen sinks or… Series add-on.

June 26-28: The Addams Family. Everyone’s favorite creepy, kooky characters including Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, who has grown up and fallen in love with a young man from a respectable family. A man her parents have never met.Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday and her “normal” boyfriend and his parents.

Aug. 5-17: Life of Pi is the winner of three Tony Awards based on the novel that sold more than 15 million copies. After a shipwreck in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, a 16-year-old boy named Pi survives on a lifeboat with four companions— a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan and a Royal Bengal tiger. Told with jaw-dropping visuals, puppetry and stagecraft, LIFE OF PI creates a breathtaking journey. Series add-on in partnership with Broadway Dallas.

Four-show subscription packages range from $116-$632, and five-show subscription packages range from $145 to $790. Subscription package sales begin Thursday, Feb. 15 and can be purchased here.

–Rich Lopez