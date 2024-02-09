Tasty Notes has a new name with Foodie Fridays serving up the dish on restaurant and food news, trends, events and specials.

Resource Center to host is third annual Family Chili Cookoff this month

If you think you and your family’s recipe has chili on lock, you’ll have the chance to prove it in a couple weeks. RC’s CAFE will host its annual chili event

on Saturday, Feb. 24 from 2-5 p.m. The even is open to all LGBTQIA+ families and friends, including chosen families and childless families. The event will feature the contest with prizes as well as photo ops, music and more.

Chilis will be voted on by the community with awards given for Best Plant-Based, Spiciest and Best Overall recipe. RC will provide fixings and sides, but competitors can bring as well, however, that will not be part of the judging.

Families can register online or at the door, but competitor spots are limited. For those registering after Feb. 18 and for those with food allergies or dietary restritction, email family@myresourcecenter.org for details.

Masks are encouraged and avialble at the event. For more information, click here.

Resource Center’s CAFE program serves LGBTQIA+ families, including childless and chosen families. Jeremiah’s Italian Ice celebrates Leap Year with month of deals This month, Dallas residents can already indulge in a month-long journey with Jeremiah’s Italian Ice. Every week of the month, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is offering exclusive deals and offers for J-List rewards members. The deals will represent a different era of the company’s history back to 1996. On Feb. 29, the Frog Squad at Jeremiah’s locations will host a family-friendly 90’s-themed Leap Day event complete with $0.96 ices and gelatis for J-List rewards members. Find your closest location here for some cool deals.

Get the tea for real at Hôtel Swexan’s new tea service at Léonie

On the 20th floor of Hôtel Swexan in the Harwood District, the members-only Léonie is now open to the public for weekly Afternoon Tea Service every Saturday and Sunday from 2-4 p.m. The service opened last weekend. Get that fancy feel while looking out over the Dallas skyline and tasting the menu filled with green and black leaf teas, a selection of bubbles and delightful bites.

The menu features classic black leaf teas like English Breakfast, Earl Grey, and Jardins de Darjeeling; specialty green leaf teas such as Jardin des Merveilles, Thé Vert au Jasmin and Thé Vert à la Menthe; and a Rêves Enfantines herbal tesane. Non-tea drinks include a selection of various bruts, proseccos and sparkling rosés.

The menu also features specialty sweets like pistachio cakes and lemon meringue pie, and seasonal scones with both sweet and savory options such as fennel and blueberry, pumpkin spice, and scallion and cheddar. Tea sandwiches are available natch with options such as :

Truffle-yuzu lobster vol -au-vent

Black forest ham and gruyère

Vadouvan-spiced chicken on pâte à choux

Cucumber and smoked salmon

Dry-aged HWD Beef crostini

Wanna elevate an already luxurious experience? Try the Caviar Bite made with a crispy potato pillow, crème fraîche and Caviar Bite imperial caviar.

Afternoon Tea at Hôtel Swexan is priced at $85 per guest and $35 for children 12 and under, including complimentary valet service. A casual elegant dress code, with traditional tea attire, is encouraged.

Beginning Feb. 25, Hotel Swexan will partner with lifestyle brand LoveShackFancy for a monthly tea and shopping experience on the last Sunday of each month through May. Tickets will be priced at $200 per guest and include a specialty Afternoon Tea experience, $100 LoveShackFancy shopping credit, and a preview of LoveShackFancy’s Spring 2024 collection.

For more information and reservations for Afternoon Tea, click here.

MELT Ice Creams teams up with Cirque du Soleil CRYSTAL for a new flavor experience

You know it for the flavorful artisanal ice creams, but the Fort Worth-based MELT Ice Creams is bringing something new with the return of Cirque du Soleil to Fort Worth. Teaming up with the show, MELT will debut CRYSTAL Crème Brûlée named after the CDS show.

The treat features house-made caramelized sugar pieces infused into vanilla ice cream, inspired by the world of CRYSTAL by Cirque du Soleil. Visit any MELT Ice Creams Dallas-Fort Worth locations on February 15 for the grand unveiling – available on a first-come, first-serve basis until sold out.

RELATED:

Cirque du Soleil’s CRYSTAL is now playing in Frisco at Comerica Center through Feb. 11 and then in Fort Worth at Dickies Arena Feb. 15-18.

– Compiled by Rich Lopez