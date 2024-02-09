Queer Music News is a smattering of what’s going on in music by LGBTQ artists and the artists we love. In the Monthly Mixtape, these are the new songs that captured our fancy in the past weeks.

Sam Williams drops video for his duet rendition of a country classic

The grandson of country pioneer Hank Williams drops this new take on a country classic today. Gay country singer Sam Williams teams up with Carter Faith for this duet covering Tammy Wynette’s “Til I Can Make it on My Own.” The song kicks off the year for Williams who will perform at the Grand Ole Opry on the Saturday following the single’s release. The third-generation country music star is currently working on his sophomore album which will come this year.

Last year, he made impressions by releasing the cover of his grandfather’s signature song “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” in September. In November, he declared his feelings with the single “I Hate the Holidays” just in time for season’s greetings. He begins the year with another classic.

“This release is simply surreal in several ways. My new album was completed when this idea came about and this record became the cherry on top. I have always adored Carter Faith, from her music to her style and free spirited personality. I believe we’re making our mark now,” the singer said in the song’s announcement. “Tammy Wynette being the legend she is, it was an honor to reinvent her beautiful words. It’s also very heartwarming to know she lived in Hank and Audrey, my grandparents’, home for a long time. Tammy purchased their home on Franklin Road after Audrey passed. History seems to tip its hat at me nowadays and I embrace the nod. I am so excited for everyone to hear what comes this year.”

Watch the video for the song below:



Concert Calendar

Feb. 10: Ricky Martin, Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias at Dickies Arena.

Feb. 24: Erykah Badu at The Factory in Deep Ellum.

March 1: Olivia Rodrigo at American Airlines Center.

March 2:Jenny Lewis at South Side Music Hall.

March 5: Sleater-Kinney at The Studio At The Factory.

March 9: Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks at AT&T Stadium.

March 22: Pink Martini with China Forbes at the Winspear.

March 22: Jimbo’s Drag Circus World Tour at House of Blues.

March 24 and 25: Madonna at American Airlines Center.

April 1:Neko Case at Granada Theater.

April 1: Whitney Queen Of The Night at the Majestic Theatre.

April 12: Margaret Cho at the Texas Theatre.

April 18: Amy Sedaris at the Majestic Theatre.

April 25: David Sedaris at McFarlin Auditorium.

May 3: Bad Bunny at American Airlines Center.

May 4: Randy Rainbow at the Majestic Theatre.

June 4: Justin Timberlake at Dickies Arena.

June 14: Alanis Morrissette at Dos Equis Pavilion.

July 3:Sarah McLachlan, Feist at The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory.

July 14: New Kids On The Block, Paula Abdul at Dos Equis Pavilion.

July 25: Janet Jackson at Dickies Arena.

Sept. 11: Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins at Globe Life Field.

Nov. 6: P!NK at Globe Life Field.

– Rich Lopez