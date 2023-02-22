While no official groundbreaking event has been planned yet, Resource Center officials this week said that construction site work has already begun on the center’s planned LGBTQIA-affirming affordable housing project, Oak Lawn Place apartments.

Resource Center CEO Cece Cox said, “We are excited and proud to provide this [housing] for our community,” adding that the site, at 5723 Sadler Circle, is located just half a mile from Resource Center’s Community Center a 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

Oak Lawn Place apartments are set to open at the end of 2024. Watch for announcements on groundbreaking parties and other events coming soon.

Photos courtesy of Resource Center.

— Tammye Nash