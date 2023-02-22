More than half a dozen people told stories to the camera on Monday, Feb. 13, about the history of Resource Center. Blue Letter Films, across from Fair Park, was the site of the filming. Stories ranged from how and why Resource Center got its original name — The Foundation for Human Understanding, a name everyone at the time hated — to stories of the vast range of programs and services that distinguish Resource Center today.

The hours of recording will be used for several projects, but first will be a five-minute film about the center’s history that will debut at Toast to Life on April 1. This year, Toast to Life celebrates Resource Center’s 40th anniversary.

— David Taffet