One man is dead and another in custody after an early Sunday morning shooting outside a recently-opened gay bar in The Dallas Design District, according to numerous news reports.

Police responded to a call about shooting at about 2:20 p.m. in the 500 block of South Riverfront Boulevard and found the victim, who had been shot several times.

Police have said that the incident started as an argument between two men, then escalated into a physical fight. They said the shooting victim then drove his vehicle into the suspect and the suspect’s car. That’s when the suspect began shooting at the other man.

The suspect was taken into custody; neither man has been publicly identified by police. The investigation is ongoing.

— Tammye Nash