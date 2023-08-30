Two men shot each other on Lemmon Avenue near Herschel Street. One was killed, the other was injured and is in stable condition.

The shooting took place on Wednesday morning, Aug. 3 about 3:15 a.m. Police haven’t released the names or any motive for the shooting.

On Aug. 27, police responded to a crash on Inwood Road near Lemmon Avenue. When they investigated, they realized it was a shooting. Homicide took over the investigation.

According to the police report, one of the drivers, 29-year-old Chapeera Lee, died at the scene from the gunshot wound.

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the other driver, 32-year-old Cortez Nute, to a local hospital with minor injuries where he was treated and released. Detectives determined Nute was responsible for the shooting and he has been charged with murder.

— David Taffet